New Delhi: Keeping in mind the competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE etc, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to conduct class 10, class 12 board exams 2021 earlier than expected. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard from CBSE. Also Read - France's COVID-19 Daily Infections Top 60,000, an All-time High

Meanwhile, it has been reported that CBSE has completed the process of list of candidates, examination forms (LOC). Besides, several schools affiliated with the board are also following their time table and are trying to complete the syllabus so that the crucial board examinations could be held on time. Also Read - India Records 50,357 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours, Total Tally Climbs Over 8.46 Million

Reports had claimed that the board will either shorten the syllabus or delay the exams by 45 to 60 days since the normal classes across the country were suspended for more than 7 months in the wake of the novel coronavirus. Also Read - Filmmaker Sudarshan Rattan Passes Away Due to COVID-19, Bollywood Mourns

Earlier, the CBSE had postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) due to pandemic, scheduled to be held on July 5, 2020. The examination will now be held on January 31, 2021.