CBSE Board Exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce class 10 & 12 board exam dates tomorrow, i.e. December 31. The CBSE board exam dates will be announced by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in a webinar at 6 PM. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: Relief For Students, Admit Card Likely to be Released on This Date

Students can watch the live session on the education minister’s Twitter profile at @DrRPNishank. Following the webinar, the CBSE Class 10 & 12 board exam 2021 datasheet will also be released on the official website of the board at cbse.nic.in. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: Demand to Postpone Class X, XII Examinations Grows Louder After Nishank Says Date sheet Will be Released on Dec 31

The CBSE class 10 & 12 datasheets will bear time and date of various exams, along with the covid-related guidelines that will have to be followed by students as well as teachers during exams. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 Dates to be Announced on December 31 | Check Details Here

Check Steps to Download CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the ‘Recent Announcements’ section

Step 3: Students must note that after the datasheets are released, they will be able to access them under the ‘recent announcements’ section

Step 4: You can take a download of CBSE datasheet or a printout, depending on your convenience.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had clarified that the CBSE board exams for class 10 and 12 will be held in pen and paper mode only. He also ruled out conducting board examinations for classes 10 and 12 till February next year in view of the COVID-19 situation. However, he said that the decision on the schedule of the board examinations will be taken after due consultations and assessment of the situation.

For students’ benefit, the CBSE had also released Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 subject-wise sample papers along with their associated marking schemes. All those who are interested in checking out these sample papers can visit the official website of CBSE at cbseacademic.nic.in and download the subject-wise sample papers.