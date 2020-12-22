New Delhi: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be addressing a live webinar session at 4 PM on Tuesday. Speculations are rife that he might release the much-awaited schedule for CBSE 10th and 12th board exam 2021. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class X, XII Date Sheet NOT to be Released Today, Say Experts

” My dear Teachers, I will be going live on Dec 22 at 4 pm to talk to you about the upcoming board #exams. Do tune in & share your concerns with me. #EducationMinisterGoesLive”, Nishank tweeted in the day. Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021: Preboards Begin on Online Mode; Poor Internet, Cheating Among Top Concerns

How, Where to Watch the Webinar

The webinar will be live-streamed on the social media platforms of the Education Ministry. Students, teachers, and parents can also watch the same on the official Twitter handle of Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ (@DrRPNishank).

Besides, the webinar will also be live-streamed on Nishank’s YouTube channel.

How to interact with the education minister

Those who want to ask questions or give suggestions to the education minister can use #EducationMinisterGoesLive on Twitter and Facebook, to reach out to Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

They can clear their doubts about board exam dates, syllabus, question papers etc.

What happened in the last webinar?

During his last webinar, Nishank had clearly stated that the board exams will happen in February and March as usual. However, the exams can be delayed if the situation does not improve.