CBSE Board, JEE, NEET 2021 Exams: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will today 10 AM hold a live session with students, teachers and parents on Twitter. He is likely to talk about various upcoming competitive exams such as JEE & NEET 2021, and CBSE board exams as well. This comes amid growing speculation of exam dates of the aforementioned exams as end of the session is around the corner. Also Read - CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020: Application Closes Tomorrow, Here's How You Can Apply | Know Here

“Dear all, I am excited to interact with you tomorrow at 10 AM on the upcoming competitive & board #exams. See you really soon! #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said in a tweet on Wednesday. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: All About Dates, Syllabus, Admit Card And Latest Updates | Know How to Download

Prior to this, the education minister had asked students, parents and other stakeholders to raise their concerns with the Education Ministry so that he could clear all doubts during today’s live session. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12, NEET, JEE 2021 Exams: HRD Minister to Hold Live Session on Dec 10 | Here’s What Students Demand

Many students, in their queries, called for the postponement of JEE Main 2021 & CBSE Board Exams amid COVID-19 pandemic. Some sought to know the exams dates for CBSE Board Exams 2021 and other competitive exams such as JEE 2021, NEET 2021.

Earlier, the CBSE board had made a big announcement. Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academics) of the board, in an interview to Onmanorama said that the CBSE examination would be held in a written mode with all COVID protocols in place.

