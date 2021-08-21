CBSE Board Exam 2021 For Private Students: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday released admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for private candidates. As per the earlier notification, the CBSE has said that Class 10 board exams for private candidates will be held from August 25 to September 8, and for Class 12, the exams will continue till September 15. Notably, the CBSE is holding the board exams for private and patrachar candidates along with improvement and compartment exams in offline mode.Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2021, Say Students on Social Media; NTA Issues Fresh List of Guidelines | Latest Developments Candidates Must Know

The private students must note that they can download the admit cards from the CBSE website, using application number, previous year's roll number or name. Here are the steps to download the admit card and direct link

How to Download CBSE Admit Card 2021

Go to the direct link mentioned here Enter the required information and click on ‘Proceed’ Download the admit card and take a printout.

Issuing a notification, the CBSE has prepared a list of private students who can appear for the board exams this year. According to the CBSE, the candidates who have failed in previous years, improvement candidates registered for 2021 main exams as private candidates, candidates registered under the ‘special subjects’ category, second chance compartment candidates of 2019 and 20, private special candidates can appear in the exam.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the CBSE private candidates had urged the board to cancel their exams like regular students, and declare the results using an alternative method. However, the board issued a clarification and said it will conduct physical examinations for these students, as it does not have the data required to prepare results alternatively.