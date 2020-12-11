CBSE Exam 2021: Putting an end to rumours, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Dr Sanyam Bharadwaj (Controller of Exams, CBSE) reiterated that the CBSE Class X, XII board exams 2021 won’t be cancelled. Besides, the Education Minister also clarified that competitive exams including JEE and NEET 2021 will also be held. Later, the Central Board of Secndary Education (CBSE) itself issued a notification and said any decision on CBSE Class X and Class XII exam dates will be communicated at the appropriate time through the official website. Also Read - CBSE Exam 2021 Won’t be Held in March, Don’t Believe in Reports, Board Issues Clarification

Here India.com has interpreted and compiled important points from the latest webinar which will help students to get a clear picture of the latest updates regarding upcoming crucial examinations.

Practical Exams: Practical examination will be conducted in School labs when the normal classes will resume. The board is yet to issue a notification in this regard. An external examiner will be deputed for practical examinations.

Alternative Option For Practicals: Interacting with students, teachers, and parents, the education minister said that if students are not able to go to schools for practical exams, alternate options will be given.

CBSE Datesheet: CBSE datesheet for Class X, XII board examinations will be published after some time. The datasheet will be prepared only after the consultation with the stakeholders. However, exams will be held in such a way that students will get more gap days.

Exam Centres: The number of examination centres but there will be no home center. In the wake of COVID-19, only 12 students will be seated in an exam room.

Examination Pattern: Examination pattern will be the same as the Sample Papers 2021, issued by CBSE.

Schools to be reopened soon: Students will return to school soon, said Nishank. “17 states have reopened their schools with minimal attendance, other states will decide based on the pandemic situations”, he stated.

JEE 2021: The Education minister hinted at increasing number of attempts for JEE Main from two to three or four. “We are considering the suggestions to increase the number of attempts for JEE Main from two to three or four,” Nishank said, adding that there is no plan to cancel the exam.

NEET 2021: Education minister, while talking to students, teachers, and parents, clearly stated that there is no plan to cancel the medical entrance exam.

CBSE Issues Notification:

The Central Board of Secondary Eduation yesterday issued a clarification and said any decision on CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates will be communicated at the appropriate time through the official website.

“The board is well aware of the condition of the students and parents in the time of the pandemic and therefore, whatsoever decision would be taken by CBSE that will only be taken after consultation with all the stakeholders and will be communicated at an appropriate time at the official website”, the notification read.