Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s interaction with teachers to discuss the upcoming board exams scheduled for December 17, has been postponed to December 22. The minister took to Twitter and wrote, “Teachers, I am looking forward to having an insightful interaction with you all on Dec 22 at 4 PM. Please share your queries/suggestions with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.” Also Read - PM Narendra Modi To Attend Aligarh Muslim University's Centenary Celebrations

The education minister will be live on his Twitter handle and Facebook page at 4pm on December 22 to discuss the board exams and answer queries and concerns regarding the same. The teachers must note that till then, teachers can keep sharing their queries on Twitter using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

The information about the postponement has been shared on the official Twitter handle of the Education Ministry.

“Considering the overwhelming response, the date has been revised. Union Education Minister Shri @DrRPNishank will go #live on Dec 22 at 4 PM on Twitter or Facebook to discuss your concerns regarding board #exams. Till then keep sharing your queries using #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” reads the tweet.

Earlier, the Education minister during his interacted with students on December 10 said the dates for board exams and other competitive exams will be announced well in advance so as to ensure that students do not face difficulties.