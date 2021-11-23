CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: In the wake of the ongoing CBSE term 1 board exams, Himanshu Gupta, Director of Education on Tuesday directed the concerned teachers of classes 9 to 12 and all IT Assistants/DEOs to report back immediately so that the board examination for classes 10 and 12 can be conducted smoothly.Also Read - CBSE Term-1 Exam 2022: Amid Demand For Online Exams, Board to Conduct Mock Drill Tomorrow | Deets Inside

The Term-I Board examinations of CBSE of classes 10 and 12 for minor subjects commenced from November 17 and 16 respectively. The exams for major subjects for Class 10 and Class 12 will commence from November 30 and December 1 respectively. The mid-term examinations of classes 9 and 11 are also scheduled from December 1. These examinations will be conducted offline.

In view of CBSE Board exams of classes 10 & 12 from Nov 16 & Mid Term exams of classes 9 & 11 to be started from Dec 1, the services of TGTs, PGTs & IT assistants/DEOs deployed for the #COVID19 duties are required immediately for exam invigilation duty: Director (Education),Delhi — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021



"In view of CBSE Board exams of classes 10 & 12 from Nov 16 & Mid Term exams of classes 9 & 11 to be started from Dec 1, the services of TGTs, PGTs & IT assistants/DEOs deployed for the COVID-19 duties are required immediately for exam invigilation duty", a statement issued by Himanshu Gupta, Director (Education), Delhi said.

Earlier, the Directorate of Education (DoE) of Delhi had issued a circular asking school to discontinue public activities such as distribution of ration and vaccination during examination hours.

“For smooth conduct of all the examinations and in order to avoid any kind of disturbances which may affect the sanctity of examination, the heads of all government, government aided and un-aided recognized schools are hereby directed to discontinue all public activities like distribution of ration, vaccination centres or other public related activities during the examination hours,” the circular issued on Monday read.

The heads of schools were also directed to ensure masks, hand sanitiser and hygiene inside premises. “The Heads of Schools shall also ensure that Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by Government for containment of COVID-19 pandemic should be followed by the students and schools staffs with due diligence,” it added.