CBSE Board Exams, JEE Mains, NEET 2021: To address the apprehensions of the students at this pandemic time, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said he will go live on social media platforms on Friday at 4 PM and interact with the students to answer their queries regarding the board exams. It is expected that the education minister will announce the result dates and talk about college admissions and upcoming competitive exams.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Education Minister said that he will take questions from the student, teachers, and other stakeholders during his Live interaction on social media on Friday.

Hence, the students who have any queries can send the same to the Education Ministry's personal Twitter and Facebook handles and the official handle of the Ministry of Education.

“Dear students, I am constantly receiving a lot of your messages and information. Also, you have expressed concern about my health. For this, I would like to express my thanks to all of you and say that I am feeling healthy now,” he said on Twitter.

Notably, Pokhriyal was recently admitted to hospital due to COVID-related complications and is undergoing treatment =at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

“Some of your apprehensions have also been expressed in your messages. But was unable to communicate with you due to his ongoing treatment in the hospital. If you have any other query related to CBSE exams then you can send me on Twitter, Facebook, or also by mail,” he said.

Keeping in view the ongoing COVID pandemic, the CBSE board exams have been cancelled and the board has also announced result schemes for both classes 10 and 12. At present, the schools across the country are uploading the marks of students on the portal set-up by CBSE, and the result for both exams are expected in July.

According to the policy for class 12 results, decided by a 13-member panel set up by the board, the theory paper evaluation formula of 30 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 marks, 30 per cent to class 11 marks and 40 per cent weightage to class 12 marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board examinations.

The CBSE scheme further elaborated that for class 10, the 30 per cent marks based on average theory component of best three performing subjects out of main five subjects will be taken.

According to the evaluation criteria announced for class 10 students, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students’ performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

Apart from CBSE Board Exams 2021, the JEE Main pending sessions have been postponed till further notice. However, media reports suggest that the engineering entrance exams are expected to be held in July and August. The first and second session will be held within a gap of 25 days.

On the other hand, the NEET 2021 aspirants are also awaiting their application form. The Union Education Ministry has said that the exam will be held in September. It was scheduled to be held on August 1. The education minister is likely to talk about this as well in his Live interactions with the students.