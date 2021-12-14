CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Chemistry Answer Key 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday conducted Class 12 Chemistry Term 1 Examination 2021-22. With this exam, the Class 12 Term 1 board exams for many students with PCM option concluded. Many students were happy with the exam today. As the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Chemistry Exam 2021 concluded, the experts in the subject matter have shared the answer key for the reference of the students. However, this is not the official answer key from CBSE.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 English Paper 2021 Has No Error: CBSE Issues Clarification Amid Complaints From Students, Teachers

In their feedback, the students said that the exam was moderately tricky and some teachers said the questions were completely from NCERT. The students must note that the paper had a total of 55 questions and they were required to attempt only 45 questions – based on internal choices. The exam duration was 90 minutes. Talking about the difficulty level of the paper, many students said that it was ‘expected and mixed’. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Exam 2021: Answer Key OUT by Experts. Students Can Review Question Paper Here

Some other students said there were a few questions which were very easy and some were confusing, so it was a mixed bag. And some others said the questions from organic chemistry were little tricky but otherwise it was a good paper. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Answer Key 2021 Released by Experts: Here's How Students Can Check Answers, Verify Response

The experts who have gone through the question paper called it ‘balanced’ with enough easy and difficult question. Some of the teachers said the questions were completely from the NCERT and any student who has thoroughly gone through the chapters of the book would be able to easily score well.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term-1 Question Paper PDF

Class 12 Chemistry Questions with Answers

Chemistry Answer Key for Class 12 Term 1 Exam (Paper Code- 056/2/4 Series- SSJ/2) Q1- B Q2- C Q3- A Q4- D Q5- C Q6- B Q7- D Q8- A Q9- D Q10-C Q11- B Q12- A Q13- B Q14- A Q15- C Q16- D Q17- A Q18- C Q19- B Q20- D Q21- A Q22- C Q23- D Q24- B Q25- A Q26- C Q27- B Q28- D Q29- B Q30- A Q31- C Q32- A Q33- B Q34- D Q35- B Q36- C Q37- D Q38- B Q39- A Q40- C Q41- Q42- Q43- Q44- Q45- Q46- Q47- Q48- Q49- Q50- Q51- Q52- Q53- Q54- Q55-

After checking the answer key shared by the experts, the students can know which questions were correctly attempted by them and which question they missed the chance. In this answer key, the students will get an idea of how many marks they are going to score in the Chemistry Term-1 Exam.

Earlier, the CBSE was conducting only a one-time board exam for Class-12 but from this time, it is being conducted twice which is another factor students are a bit nervous about as MCQs are more confusing than writing lengthy answers.