CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest Update: After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) shared the moderation policy with its affiliated schools for the class 10 results, teachers of a number of schools have expressed concern over the new policy and some of them have termed it unfair and controversial. The biggest concern they have expressed is the possibility of reducing the marks to fit the moderation criteria. For these schools, the moderation policy means placing students in 'fail' or 'essential reappear' category, even if they have scored well.

Notably, the moderation criteria of CBSE highlights the distribution of marks that schools have to adhere to and moderate the CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 accordingly. The CBSE earlier has said that the step has been introduced to ensure an unbiased approach to declare Class 10 board results.

Teachers on the designate result committees have also reached out to their city coordinators, calling out the concern areas in the moderation. Some schools have also questioned if it is fair to 'evaluate' students on the basis of the performance of students of 2019 or 2020.

Speaking to Times Now, a school principal said as per the moderation policy, as many as 65 students were to be placed in less than 26 marks band while the actual number was only 6. “This means I have to reduce marks of 55 students to below 26. How is that right? Especially now, in this pandemic, when the children have been home bound, going through immense mental trauma and fatigue!” she added.

Another teacher said that all the students already know the exact marks they have scored in various examinations conducted by school. “Students and parents know their marks and are expecting a certain result. After we moderate and send it out to CBSE, parents and students would surely ask schools – how are we to answer them?” the teacher said.

A number of similar messages have been shared with various city coordinators, seeking urgent attention of the CBSE and a more relaxed approach from the board.

Recently, the CBSE had shared the moderation policy with various schools for the calculation of the CBSE 10th Result 2021. The CBSE has shared the brackets in which the marks of Class 10 students would have to be moderated on. This step has been taken to provide a standardized and more unbiased result for the students.

However, the result calculation process is underway and the board has clarified that schools need not call teachers to school. As per the notification, the committee members have been instructed to meet online to discuss the results. As the deadline is still there, schools have been asked to compute the result and share the same by June 5 with CBSE. The CBSE Class 10 Results are scheduled to be released on June 20.