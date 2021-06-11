CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education has recently cancelled both Class 10 and 12 board exams in view of COVID pandemic. Issuing a letter to various schools, the CBSE has asked then to conduct their pending class 12 practicals and internal assessments only in online mode, and submit marks by June 28. The development came after the Board observed that some schools have not been able to complete the school-based assessments in various subjects due to the Covid pandemic. Apart from this, the Board has also announced the marking scheme and promotion criteria for Class 10 students. However, the board is yet decide on the marking scheme for Class 12 students. Candidates must know that the CBSE Class 10 results are expected in July. But there is no confirmation on when the board will be releasing Class 12 results. However, an Board official had earlier said that the CBSE will declared the results for Class 12 before universities start their admission process. Here are some of the latest updates students must know about the CBSE Board Exams 2021: Also Read - After Cancelling Class 12 Board Exams, These States Prepare For Various Entrance Exams | Full List Here

Promotion criteria: As per latest updates, the CBSE is expected to announce the promotion criteria for Class 12 students next week. In this regard, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi had on June 2 said it will take the board around two weeks to fix the evaluation method. However, he had also stated that thr assessment criteria for Class12 students have not been decided yet.

Possible plans for Class 12 results: Reports suggest that the CBSE has two possible plans for CBSE Class 12 results – first, assessment of students on the basis of their performances in Classes 10, 11 final exams, and Class 12 internal exams, and second, the CBSE may consider the Class 10 board exam results, and internal assessments in Class 12.

Class 10 results in July: It is expected that the CBSE will declare Class 10 results in July itself as has been announced earlier. The CBSE had earlier made it clear that the entire process of tabulation of marks will be completed by June 11 and the result will be declared by the third week of June. The CBSE, however, extended the date for schools to upload Class 10 students’ marks till June 30.

Complete pending practicals: Earlier this month, the CBSE asked schools to complete pending practicals and internal assessments of Class 12 students online and submit marks by June 28. In a letter sent to schools, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that it has been observed that some schools have not been able to complete the school-based assessments in various subjects due to the Covid pandemic.

CBSE practical exams: Outlining the process for practical exams, the CBSE said that the external examiner will take viva-voce of students in online mode, with the internal examiner also present on-screen.

In February, the board had asked affiliated schools to conduct Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams, internal assessments and projects between March 1 and June 11. The board had also directed schools to reconduct the practical exams for students who were not able to appear due to the student or family member being infected with COVID-19.