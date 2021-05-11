CBSE Class 10 Syllabus For New Academic Session: Students who are getting ready for the next academic session, here’s an important update for you. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the new syllabus for classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th for the new academic session. As notified earlier, the CBSE has not made any change or reduction in the new syllabus. This clearly indicated that the students will have to study a hundred percent syllabus for the assessments and exams that will be conducted in the new academic session. Students also need to keep in mind that the revised/reduced CBSE syllabus of the previous academic session will not be applicable in the new academic year. Hence, students are advised to check and download their CBSE Class 9th-12th syllabus as they start their studies in the new class. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result 2021: BIG Update, Link to Upload 10th Marks by Schools Activated

Students of class 10 can now download the new syllabus of all subjects to know the course structure and assessment scheme for the new academic year. After going through their new syllabus, they can plan their studies accordingly.

Every year, the CBSE provides curriculum for classes 9 to 12 that contains academic content, syllabus for examinations with learning outcomes, pedagogical practices and assessment guidelines.

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021-22: Subject-wise PDF format of main subjects:

Subject Syllabus PDF CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2021-2022 Download CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2021-2022 Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2021-2022 Download CBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2021-2022 Download CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course-A Syllabus 2021-2022 Download CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course-B Syllabus 2021-2022 Download

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021-22: Subject-wise PDF format of other subjects:

Subject Syllabus PDF CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus 2021-2022 Download CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2021-2022 Download CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2021-2022 Download CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Science Syllabus 2021-2022 Download CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2021-2022 Download CBSE Class 10 Urdu Course-A Syllabus 2021-2022 Download CBSE Class 10 Urdu Course-B Syllabus 2021-2022 Download CBSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2021-2022 Download CBSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2021-2022 Download CBSE Class 10 Spanish Syllabus 2021-2022 Download CBSE Class 10 Japanese Syllabus 2021-2022 Download

However, students are advised to analyse the complete syllabus to plan their studies properly throughout the year so that they can perform well.