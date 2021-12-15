CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Economics Paper Answer Key 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday conducted Class 12 Term 1 Economics Exam 2021. As the exam was concluded, the experts in the subject matter have shared the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Economics Paper Answer Key 2021 for the students to review the question paper. Notably, the examination was conducted in MCQ format and they were asked to answer 50 questions in 90 minutes duration. The students must take note that the answer key has been provided only for reference purposes. However, the CBSE will provide the official answer key to the exam centres and schools.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Commerce Exam 2021: Audio Message Promising Grace Marks For Accountancy Paper Is Fake, Says Board

Significantly, the economics paper today marks the end of the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Examinations for most of the Commerce students. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Chemistry Exam 2021: Answer Key Released by Experts, Students Say Paper Was Moderately Tricky

In their feedback, the students said that the CBSE Class 12 Economics Question Paper 2021 was moderate with a ‘few tricky questions’. They also shared that most of the questions were straightforward and picked directly from NCERT. While some other students said even though there were only a few questions which were tricky but there were enough choices. Some of the students also stated that so many questions were just picked from important notes given in the chapter. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 English Paper 2021 Has No Error: CBSE Issues Clarification Amid Complaints From Students, Teachers

Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer 1 (B) 16 (A) 31 (A) 46 (D) 2 (D) 17 (B) 32 (C) 47 (A) 3 (D) 18 (B) 33 (B) 48 (D) 4 (C) 19 (D) 34 (C) 49 (D) 5 (A) 20 (D) 35 (C) 50 (A) 6 (C) 21 (A) 36 (B) 51 (A) 7 (D) 22 (B) 37 (C) 52 (B) 8 (D) 23 (A) 38 (D) 53 (D) 9 (C) 24 (C) 39 (D) 54 (B) 10 (C) 25 (A) 40 (B) 55 (D) 11 (A) 26 (D) 41 (A) 56 (C) 12 (D) 27 (C) 42 (C) 57 (A) 13 (C) 28 (C) 43 (D) 58 (D) 14 (D) 29 (D) 44 (C) 59 (C) 15 (C) 30 (B) 45 (C) 60 (C)

Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer 1 (C) 16 (C) 31 (B) 46 (C) 2 (B) 17 (D) 32 (A) 47 (C) 3 (B) 18 (B) 33 (C) 48 (A) 4 (C) 19 (A) 34 (A) 49 (C) 5 (A) 20 (D) 35 (D) 50 (D) 6 (B) 21 (B) 36 (B) 51 (B) 7 (C) 22 (A) 37 (D) 52 (C) 8 (D) 23 (B) 38 (B) 53 (C) 9 (D) 24 (A) 39 (D) 54 (C) 10 (B) 25 (D) 40 (C) 55 (B) 11 (C) 26 (A) 41 (A) 56 (B) 12 (A) 27 (A) 42 (C) 57 (C) 13 (D) 28 (D) 43 (C) 58 (C) 14 (A) 29 (B) 44 (B) 59 (A) 15 (A) 30 (D) 45 (A) 60 (D)

Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer 1 (C) 16 (C) 31 (C) 46 (A) 2 (C) 17 (B) 32 (D) 47 (B) 3 (C) 18 (C) 33 (B) 48 (D) 4 (A) 19 (C) 34 (B) 49 (B) 5 (A) 20 (C) 35 (D) 50 (B) 6 (D) 21 (C) 36 (A) 51 (D) 7 (D) 22 (D) 37 (B) 52 (C) 8 (A) 23 (D) 38 (B) 53 (B) 9 (C) 24 (C) 39 (D) 54 (C) 10 (B) 25 (C) 40 (D) 55 (A) 11 (D) 26 (C) 41 (D) 56 (C) 12 (A) 27 (D) 42 (B) 57 (D) 13 (B) 28 (A) 43 (B) 58 (B) 14 (C) 29 (C) 44 (D) 59 (D) 15 (C) 30 (A) 45 (A) 60 (C)

Teachers who Have reviewed the question paper said that the paper was slightly tricky and added that the students who would have read the question paper carefully would be able to score well.

The students must note that they had to attempt 50 questions out of 60 for a total of 40 marks. Some teachers said that there was good margin of error and students might be able to score above 35 marks, provided they used their choices well.