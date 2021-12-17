CBSE Class 12 Political Science Answer Key 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, on Friday conducted the Class 12 Political Science Exam 2021. As the exam has been concluded, the subject experts have shared the answer key for the reference of the students. However, the students must note that the CBSE has revised the rules related to CBSE Answer Key and evaluation process. After appearing for the exam today, some of the students said the paper was found to be easy to moderate. Overall, the students said that the paper followed the pattern of NCERT and sample papers, and no difficulties recorded.Also Read - CBSE Registration Process For Class 9, 11 Begins Today: Here’s How Students Can Apply on cbse.nic.in

Some of the students said the paper was easy and balanced, and has no ambiguity in either of the options and statements. The teachers said the students can score full marks in the paper, while above 30 marks can be an average trend.

According to the sample paper pattern, the students who appeared for today's paper will be marked one mark for each question. Interestingly, no negative marks will be awarded for wrong answers.

The students must note that the CBSE will release the Class 12 Political Science paper answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. The students can check details on the official website- cbse.nic.in.

As per the earlier guidelines by the CBSE, the students were asked to get into the exam hall by 10:45 AM and were given 20 minutes to read the question paper. The CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2022 was conducted for duration of 1 hour 30 minutes from 11:30 AM to 1 PM.

In their feedback, the students shared that they were hugely benefited from practicing the sample paper sets.

The students who appeared for the exam today must have noticed that the CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2022 had two sections, A and B. The Section A and B had only 20 questions each in which a minimum of 20 questions were required to be attempted cumulatively.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2021: Answer Key

Question No Ans Question No Ans Question No Ans Question No Ans Question No Ans Question No Ans 1 D 11 B 21 C 31 B 41 A 51 2 B 12 B 22 C 32 B 42 C 52 D 3 C 13 C 23 B 33 A 43 A 53 D 4 D 14 A 24 D 34 A 44 B 54 C 5 A 15 A 25 A 35 D 45 A 55 A 6 D 16 B 26 A 36 A 46 B 56 B 7 A 17 C 27 C 37 B 47 D 57 B 8 C 18 B 28 B 38 C 48 C 58 C 9 C 19 D 29 C 39 D 49 A 59 C 10 20 B 30 D 40 D 50 C 60 D

For the information of the students, the remaining of class 12 exams are Biology, History, Informatics Practices, Computer Science and Home Science.