CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest News: The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a petition seeking cancellation of Class 12 board examinations amid COVID pandemic in the country. As per a report by India TV, the plea will be heard by Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari. The plea urges the top court to pass a direction to the CBSE, CISCE and the government agencies to devise an “objective methodology” to declare the result of Class 12 students within a specific timeframe. Also Read - 30 Minutes Paper For CBSE Class 12 Board Exams, Education Minister To Announce Dates on June 1

The petition also stated that more than 12 lakh students of Class 12 under CBSE are left in a perplexing situation due to the postponement of their examination. The plea further added that in the view of the unprecedented health emergency and rising Covid cases, the conduct of examination (either offline/online/blended) in upcoming weeks is not possible and delay in examination will cause irreparable loss to the students as time is the essence in taking admission in higher education courses in foreign universities. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: When Will it be Announced? What is Board’s Plan to Assess Performance of Students? Latest Updates Students Must Know

Advocate Mamta Sharma, who will appear for students in the apex court, told India TV that the plea seeks to cancel Class 12 examinations and she will try for the passing of uniform directions in the interest of all students across the nation. Also Read - What CBSE Class 12 Board Students MUST Know if Exams Are Held Under 'Option A' Format

On the other hand, the chief of the India Wide Parents’ Association, who has been representing students on various issues, also hoped that the SC will announce a decision in students’ favour.

On Tuesday, a group of 297 students had submitted a letter petition to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana requesting him to take suo-motu cognisance and quash any decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to hold physical examination.

The students in their plea also requested the CJI to direct the evaluation of Class 12 students on the basis of alternative modes or online exams so as to do “complete, equal and fair justice.

This week, the Union Education Ministry had held a national consultation with states wherein proposals on Class 12 board exams were discussed. As per the outcome of the meeting, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishak will announce the dates on June 1.