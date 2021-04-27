CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest News Today: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has earlier this month cancelled its class 10 board exams and deferred the class 12 board exams. Following the decision from the CBSE, several state boards have also postponed or cancelled their exams too. Moreover, the ICSE class 10 board exams have also been cancelled in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation and the option for students to appear later has been withdrawn. However, the Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had announced that class 10 students will get an option to either write the exams later or get evaluated on the basis of alternative criteria. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams Have Little Value in Life: 15-Year-Old Student Pens Emotional Letter to PM Modi

CBSE Class 12 new date sheet: Soon after postponing the CBSE Class 12 exams, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the new date sheet for CBSE class 12 board exams will be out after June 1. While saying so, the Education Minister ensured that the students will be given a notice of at least 15 days before the start of class 12 board exams 2021. Also Read - CBSE Makes Big Announcement on Changes in Assessment, Evaluation For New Academic Session | Major Update Students Must Know

Students must note that the CBSE class 12 revised or new date sheet 2021 for Arts, Science and Commerce will be released in June, and the subject wise dates will be updated accordingly. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: Make COVID Test Mandatory For CBSE Students Before Class 12 Practical Exam Restarts, Teachers Demand

On the other hand, the new date sheet for CBSE class 12 practical exams, which were supposed to be held in March 2021, will also be released in June and will be updated accordingly.

BSE Class 12th Exams 2021: Important Dates

Events Dates Release of CBSE 12th Date Sheet (Revised) June 2021 Practical Exam Dates To be Notified CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021 Release Date To be Notified CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Start Date To be Notified CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Last Date To be Notified CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 To be Notified

CBSE Competency-Based Questions For Class 9 To 12: As per a recent notification from the CBSE, the board will now assess the students of Class 9 to 12 on the basis of the application of concepts in “real-life or unfamiliar situations”.

Known as competency-based questions, the questions for the CBSE students will include multiple-choice questions (MCQs), case-based questions and source-based integrated questions.

As per updates, for Class 9 and 10, the CBSE has decided to introduce a minimum of 30 per cent competency-based questions in form of Multiple Choice questions (MCQs), case-based questions, source base integrated questions, etc. 20 per cent of the questions will be objective type and the remaining 50 per cent will be short and long answer type questions, as per the existing pattern.

As per the notification, the CBSE’s competency-based education project aims to replace the existing rote learning model with a competency-based framework as mentioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 over the next two-three years. Notably, the CBSE on March 24 had also announced a competency-based assessment framework for Science, Mathematics and English.

Provisional admission to Class 12: In the meantime, a number of CBSE schools across the country have started their registration process for Class XI admissions and are enrolling students on a provisional basis. Their admission will be finalised on the basis of the marks they obtain in their Class X exams. Some schools in Noida also started provisional admission of Class 10 students who could not take their CBSE exams this year.

The move from the schools come after the CBSE cancelled the Class 10 board exams in the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases. Some of the schools have also started counselling the students to help them choose their streams for Class 11. They said that the classes will start from the first week of May.