CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest News Today: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier this month cancelled CBSE Class 10 board exams and postponed CBSE Class 12 board exams. After this, many other state boards also postponed and cancelled board and other competitive exams. Moreover, the ICSE class 10 board exams have also been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. After cancelling the class 10 board exams, the CBSE said it will release the Class 10 board results on the basis of an objective criterion. Like last year, this time too, the CBSE has decided to prepare the result of students on a similar basis.

How Class 10 marks will be evaluated?

As per updates from the CBSE, the new composition of year-end or Board exams for Class 9 and 10 students, 30% marks will be allocated for Competency Based Questions. These questions will be in the form of MCQs, Case-based questions, Source-based Integrated questions or any other types. Apart from this, 20% marks will be for Objective-type questions and the remaining 50% marks for short or long answer questions as per the existing pattern.

On the other hand, for Class 11 and 12 students, the Competency Based Questions will make up for 20% marks, 20% for Objective-type questions and the remaining 60% marks for short or long answer questions as per the existing pattern.

CBSE’s new evaluation practice:

In the meantime, the CBSE has asked all its schools to adopt NCERT Learning Outcomes and made changes in the examination and assessment practices. The CBSE has also written a letter to heads of all affiliated schools recommending the new practices that are in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

“At a time when home-schooling and online education has become relevant, the traditional method of assessment will become redundant, which if continued further can be misinterpreted by both teachers as well as students,” Biswajit Saha, director, Training and Skill Development, CBSE, told Times of India.

He said the CBSE will soon transform the focus from ‘assessment of learning to assessment for learning’. “The assessment will shift from testing primarily rote memorisation skills to one that tests students’ higher-order skills, such as analysis, critical thinking, and conceptual clarity,” Saha added.

How to download CBSE class 12 sample papers:

Meanwhile, students who will be appearing for the CBSE class 12 board exams can download the sample papers online at cbseacademic.nic.in and can start their preparation accordingly. They need to do the following steps to download Class 12 sample papers.

1) Visit the official website at cbseacademic.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on CBSE Board Exam 2021 sample papers

3) A new page will appear on the display screen

4) Select the CBSE class 12 sample papers

5) The CBSE class 12 sample papers will be displayed on the screen

6) Download the subject wise sample paper