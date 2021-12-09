CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Answer Key 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday conducted the Class 10 Hindi Term 1 Exam 2021. Soon after the exam was over, the experts in the subject shared the answer key for the students to cross-check their answers. In Hindi paper, the students were asked to attempt an MCQs based paper of 40 marks in 90 minutes. Some of the students said the paper was ‘very easy’ and ‘good paper’.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Business Studies Paper Answer Key 2021 Released | Details Here

The students must know that the answer key for Hindi Course B Question papers is available at the moment by experts.

While many students were happy about the Hindi paper, some of the students pointed out that Section 3 was relatively difficult as compared to others questions. In their feedback, they said that the Hindi paper was overall easy and section 3 only needed some time to think but even that was doable. Some other students said that the Class 10 Hindi exam was not expected to be easy.

In the overall feedback from students, the Hindi Course B paper was balanced with section B (grammar portion) was scoring. Some students found difficulty in sections like Section A where the language and words used in few questions were difficult to understand.

It must be noted that the CBSE will release the Class 10 Hindi answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on board’s portal. This year, the exam is being conducted in OMR sheets for the first time. As per the earlier guidelines, the candidates can use only black or blue point pen to mark their correct answer. The Board has already notified that the CBSE class 10 term 1 exam will be concluded on December 11.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Answer Key: QP Code 004/2/4

Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer 1 b 16 b 31 d 46 d 2 a 17 a 32 d 47 d 3 a 18 a 33 b 48 d 4 a 19 c 34 a 49 a 5 c 20 d 35 d 50 b 6 c 21 c 36 d 51 d 7 a 22 c 37 c 52 c 8 c 23 b 38 a 53 b 9 d 24 a 39 b 54 a 10 a 25 c 40 c 55 d 11 d 26 b 41 b 12 a 27 a 42 d 13 a 28 b 43 d 14 d 29 a 44 d 15 c 30 d 45 b

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Answer Key: QP Code 004/1/4

Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer 1 c 16 d 31 d 46 c 2 c 17 a 32 d 47 a 3 d 18 a 33 a 48 c 4 a 19 a 34 c 49 d 5 a 20 d 35 c 50 d 6 b 21 a 36 c 51 a 7 c 22 b 37 a 52 b 8 a 23 c 38 b 53 d 9 d 24 b 39 d 54 b 10 d 25 c 40 a 55 a 11 b 26 b 41 b 12 c 27 a 42 d 13 c 28 b 43 a 14 d 29 d 44 b 15 d 30 a 45 a

Experts who shared the answer key also agreed that the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper was easy. Some teachers said that the students would’ve easily solved the question paper, provided they had studied well.