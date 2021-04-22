CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 News Update: Due to the steep rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the Central government decided to cancel CBSE Class 10 Board exams 2021 and also decided to postpone the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021. Following the decision from the CBSE, other state boards have also postponed class 12 and cancelled class 10 exams. Issuing a statement, the Ministry of Education had also announced last week that the board will develop an ‘objective criterion’ for the assessment of the students. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 To Be Held As Per Schedule, No Change In Plan, Confirms State Govt

However, as per a latest update, the process of formulating an evaluation plan for CBSE Class 10 students appears to have started with many schools across the country sharing details of their internal assessment exercises with the CBSE.

According to a news report by The Print, several schools in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Delhi, Noida, Bhubaneswar and Surat said they have shared with the CBSE information on the number of exams — both online and offline — conducted in the year and the kind of evaluation methods used.

The report said that the information shared by the schools will be used by the CBSE to make a plan for the ‘objective criterion’ and declare the students’ Class 10 results.

The development comes as Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had last week announced that the students appearing for Class 10 Board Exams 2021 will be promoted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to the next class based on a special objective criterion.

“Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” Pokhriyal had said.

Till everything becomes clear, the CBSE Class 10 students, however, are still anxious and want to know how they will be promoted to the next class and what evaluation criteria the CBSE will lay down to allot them marks.

In the meantime, Education Minister Pokhriyal had announced on April 14 that said that the fresh dates of CBSE Class 12 exams will be announced after June 1. He had also clarified that the CBSE will issue a notice of at least 15 days before the start of the examinations so that there is no inconvenience to the students.