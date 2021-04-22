CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 News Updates: At a time when the coronavirus cases are on the rise across the country and various state boards have either cancelled or postpones respective board exams, a number of CBSE school teachers feel that RT-PCR tests or COVID test must be made mandatory for students before restarting Class 12 practical exams as it is suspected that many asymptomatic students had attended school. Also Read - Arjun Rampal Recovers From Covid-19 In Just 4 Days, Urges People To Get Vaccinated

The demand from teachers comes as many CBSE schools had started their practical tests from April 1 onwards, but had to put it on hold as many states went into a 'strict restriction' mode.

Speaking to Times of India, Deepali Dably, president of CBSE Staff Welfare Association, said a letter demanding mandatory RT-PCR tests will be given to both the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and the district collectorate. She said that both students and teachers can be asymptomatic and hence it's a big health risk for all stakeholders.

Another CBSE school teacher told TOI that some students have attended practical exams even though they were positive and this they came to know through their students. These kids anyway live their life on social media and so they always share such information either in a small Whatsapp group or during their group video calls to each other.

The CBSE had earlier advised these parents to take an “educated view” on the issue. Earlier, CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said that the parents must be open about these things and inform the school if their child is positive. “CBSE will not let any child suffer academically due to Covid-19. A second chance will be given, so no need to panic,” he had said.

Last week, the ICSE class 10 board exams were cancelled and the option for students to appear later has been withdrawn. Last week, the board had postponed both class 10 and 12 exams. However, the CISCE has advised schools to begin the admission process for class 11, if not already started.

Prior to this, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled its class 10 board exams and deferred the class 12 board exams. Several state boards have also postponed or cancelled their exams too.