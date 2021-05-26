CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Amid uncertainty over the CBSE Class 12 board exams, here comes a piece of good news. The CBSE students who are appearing for class 12 board exams are likely to get their own school as exam centre. This latest development is part of the ongoing discussion of the Centre with the states. On Sunday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had suggested two different options of conducting the exams including procuring exam centres and converting existing schools to exam centres. However, it was learnt today that the Education Ministry is more inclined to allow students to appear for CBSE Board Exams from the schools they are enrolled in. The final decision, however, is awaited on June 1 when the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will make the announcement about CBSE Class 12 Board Exams. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Karnataka Likely to Opt For Option 2 For II PU Exams

According to the proposals sent by the CBSE, by allowing students to appear for the exams from the schools, they have enrolled in, the entire process will be completed in 45 days and the result will be declared within 15 days of completion of exams. If reports are to be believed, then most of the states have favoured the first options of holding exams. Also Read - For CBSE Board Exams, Consider Open Book And Take-Home Exam Options, Student Organisations Write To Education Minister

Moreover, all the states have appreciated the idea of holding exams for all chapters but for a shorter duration. Instead of three hours, the exam can be held for 1.5 hours in most states. To ease the burden of students and to ensure that students complete the exam in time, there will be only multiple-choice questions and very short answer-type questions. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Should Be Cancelled If Students Can’t Be Vaccinated, Sisodia Writes to Pokhriyal

The CBSE has also proposed to hold exams between July 15 to August 26. However, the final dates, mode of exam, and the policy regarding the centres will be announced on June 1 after a review meeting. In the meantime, the Central government is still waiting for feedback from states on whether to hold the Class 12 board examination this year.

Decision to hold exams in July -August not final: In the meantime, BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said that the decision to hold CBSE Board Exams 2021 between July and August is not final. Speaking to Times Now, BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the government, at the moment, is only collecting views and nothing is final as yet. He also added that even if you plan for July to August exams and the circumstances in early July shows that it is not safe for children, there is still the plan B.