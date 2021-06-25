CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest Updates: At this crucial time when students across the country are eagerly waiting for their Board Exams Results, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is all set to hold a Live Interactive Session with students to clear their doubts over a number of issues related to examination and results. On Thursday, the education minister said that he will hold a live session through his social media platforms at 4 PM on Friday. Moreover, he had earlier asked students to share questions with him and he is expected to resolve queries of students in the live interaction. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Exam 2021: Govt Releases Covid-19 Guidelines For Conduct of Exams | Full SOPs

However, it is expected that the education minister will focus his interaction on CBSE board exams, results, and college admission-related queries. Apart from this, the education minister is also expected to talk about the JEE Mains and NEET 2021 exams. Also Read - Board Exams 2021: CBSE Launches Help Desk For Evaluation Related Queries. Here's How to Seek Assistance

The NEET 2021 was scheduled to be held on August 1. As the application form is not released yet, it is unlikely that the exam will be conducted as per schedule. Sources at the ministry of education earlier had informed that the medical entrance exam might be postponed till September. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams, JEE Mains, NEET 2021: Education Minister to go Live Tomorrow, Answer Queries of Students

Nishank, who is in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) undergoing treatment for post-Covid complications, said students have been sending him messages with their queries and apprehensions.

“Dear students, I am constantly receiving a lot of your messages and information. Also, you have expressed concern about my health. For this, I would like to express my thanks to all of you and say that I am feeling healthy now,” he said on Twitter.

“Some of your apprehensions have also been expressed in your messages. But was unable to communicate with you due to this ongoing treatment in the hospital. If you have any other query related to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams then you can send me on Twitter, Facebook, or also by mail,” he said in a series of tweets.