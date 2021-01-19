New Delhi: In a bid to reduce the stress levels of the students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that from the upcoming academic session of 2021-22, the board will be introducing two levels of English and Sanskrit in addition to the existent Mathematics and Hindi. The announcement was made by the education ministry earlier on Monday. Also Read - Delhi Schools Reopen For Classes 10, 12 After 10 Months, Sisodia Wishes Students

As per reports, the suggestion to conduct the two-level exam for English and Sanskrit was taken as part of the National Curriculum Framework under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and the NEP has also suggested making the board examination low stake, as a reason of which, last year, CBSE introduced Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) or application-based questions.

According to the Education Ministry, competency-based questions have been already introduced in the Board exams for Class 10 and 12 in a phased manner and the board has decided to increase the number of questions by 10 per cent every year.

Apart from this, the central education board is also planning to introduce improvement exams under National Education Policy (NEP) implementation from next academic year, said an official note from the Ministry of Education.

“The major portions of NEP will be covered under the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and centrally sponsored schemes. The groundwork for NCF is initiated and it is likely to be developed in the next academic session, that is 2021-22,” read the ministry’s official statement.

Earlier on December 31, 2020, the Education Ministry has released the date of commencement of the CBSE Board Exams 2021, but, the Board has not released the datasheet till now. The CBSE Board Exams 2021 would begin on May 4 and end on June 10. And the practical exams would begin on March 1, giving students enough time to prepare