New Delhi: Amid growing clamour to cancel CBSE board exams 2021, PM Narendra Modi will meet Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and top officials at noon today to discuss the issue, NDTV reported. This comes after a meeting between the officials of the Ministry of Education and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) discussed postponing CBSE board exams on Monday. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams BIG News Update: CBSE Makes First Move As Students Demand Cancellation

The demand to cancel CBSE Board exams 2021 has grown louder with more politicians and celebrities joining the students in view of an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia appealed to the Centre to cancel the exams saying the examination centres can become super spreaders and alternative methods for assessment need to be explored. Also Read - Cancel Board Exams 2021: Chorus Grows Louder For Cancellation of Class 10, 12 Exams; No Decision by CBSE Yet

The Shiv Sena had also written to the education ministry, requesting the government to develop a national consensus and possibly reschedule Class 10 and 12 CBSE and other board exams. Also Read - Fresh Restrictions, Curfew In Maharashtra From Today. Check What's Allowed, What's Not

Congress leaders Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi had also asked the government to reconsider its decision. In a letter to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Priyanka asserted that it will be impossible to ensure safety of students at crowded exam centres. “The Government and the CBSE board might want to consider whether they are prepared to own the legal liability for students or others who might be severely affected by the disease in this manner,” she said.

Over 2 lakh students have signed an online petition demanding cancellation of board exams and the hasthtag “cancelboardexams” has also been trending on Twitter since a week. States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Punjab have already announced changes in plans for board exams.

