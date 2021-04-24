New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus and keeping in mind the growing demand of students, the Central government recently cancelled the CBSE board exams 2021 for Class 10 and postponed for Class 12. The move from the Centre came after over 30 lakh students signed an online petition and waited on the official announcement regarding the CBSE board exams. Also Read - Ensure Oxygen Tankers Not Stopped: PM Modi Tells CMs After Kejriwal Blames Some States For Hampering Movement of 02

Among all the protesting students who called for the cancellation of the CBSE board exams 2021 was youth leader and philanthropist Siya Tayal who wrote an open and emotional letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising the various concerns from students, parents and teachers. In the letter, she highlighted how staying alive was more important than scoring marks in CBSE Board Exams.

The 15-year-old student had launched a social media campaign tagging @PMOIndia with the open letter on April 13 and it was supported by students from all over India and even a few notable personalities.

@PMOIndia you are our only hope now. With a hopeful heart and trembling hands I write this to you, in search for a helping hand during these hard times. #Studentlivesmatter #cancelboardexams2021 #boardexams2021 #cancelboardexams pic.twitter.com/2B3w0BtV81 — Siya Tayal (@SiyaTayal) April 13, 2021

In her letter, she wrote how she had lost her father in 2020 due to a heart attack and the issues she is going through in this period. “In the larger scheme of life, board examination has little value. They are a means to an end and not an end itself,” she wrote.

She also mentioned in her letter how Covid vaccines had not been tested for children under 16 and noted that multiple positive cases have come up even after the 1st and 2nd vaccine dose.

Here’s a copy of her letter:

After the CBSE, the ICSE class 10 board exams were also cancelled and the option for students to appear later has been withdrawn. The CISCE has advised schools to begin the admission process for class 11, if not already started.

