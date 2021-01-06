CBSE Board Exam 2021: To be a winner, do what winners do, is an old saying. Though, as a student, each one has a unique strength or weakness. It is important to know your strengths and plan things accordingly, and upcoming CBSE Board exams should not be different. In this article, we bring to you five things done by students who have aced the CBSE Board exams over the years. Ever since Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has announced the starting and ending dates of CBSE board exams 2021, students have been earnestly waiting for the board to release the subject-wise date-sheet. However, no official announcement has been made on the same so far. But education experts are of the view that the CBSE Board could announce the timetable by mid-January. As a student, be it Class 10 or Class 12, you should do things that are within your reach rather than worry unnecessarily on things that are not under your control. India.Com Education Desk has listed out some strategies that may help you in preparing for the exams. Also Read - CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021- Board Exams From May 4 to June 10, Results Around July 15

To reduce some stress and to help the students, here are 5 things that you can include to reduce stress and achieve the desired results in your CBSE board exams.

1) Reduced Syllabus to The Rescue

Students must be aware by now that the education minister had announced a reduction of 30 per cent of the syllabus. “Over 30% of the total syllabus has been cut and some states have also announced a similar move while others are expected to do the same,” he had said during his interaction with teachers.

It is important at this juncture to adhere to the reduced syllabus. Prepare well for what’s in the syllabus and leave out the rest. Just know the syllabus thoroughly. Do not invest time on topics that are not in the current syllabus.

Take a print out of the syllabus – subject wise and post it near your study table.

2) Learn the smarter way

Students can employ various learning techniques to memorise in an efficient manner. You can try mnemonics or learning using keywords and acronyms to save effort and time.

Prepare you, short ready reckoners, for different subjects. Use the coming days to prepare a study plan and assemble what you would need.

3) Filter important topics

Students must filter the important topics that they feel will be asked in the exams. Students should devote extra time preparing for these topics so that they can increase their chances of securing maximum marks possible.

Once again, make a time-table to go through the important topics. Subject wise topic listing is important. India.Com will be bringing subject-wise exam topics to focus on in coming days.

4) Practice from old papers, be vigilant of common errors

Here’s another thing that is crucial for prepping for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021. Do yourself a favour and solve previous years’ question papers. Some questions repeat from year to year. Do remember to cut out the questions that won’t be part of the new reduced syllabus.

Reminder: Keep subject wise syllabus always ready in front of you. Knowing the syllabus is the first step to success.

Also, students must spend some time to find commonly made mistakes in board exams. This will help them save marks. Going through toppers’ answers sheets is also recommended so that you get an idea of what helped them score high marks in the first place.

5) Last But Not the Least. Timing

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 have a set duration of three hours. Focus on timing. It is very important while writing your paper. Students should form a habit of timing their self-tests. You can also time yourself while solving practice papers.

Try practising solving a test paper in the exam-like situation at home. Prepare a schedule in a way that you appear in at least one mock exam a week.

We wish you the very best for the forthcoming CBSE Board Examinations! Do write to us in our comment section or reach out to us on Twitter with more suggestions or querries.