CBSE Board Exams 2021: Since 2 weeks, millions of students across the country have been requesting the government to cancel CBSE Board Exams 2021 in wake of rising Covid-19 cases. Responding to the growing demand, reports claimed that the government is reconsidering its decision to conduct the CBSE board examinations in pen and paper (offline) mode. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Ministry of Education even held a meeting on Monday wherein several aspects regarding conducting board exams were discussed.

Now, according to a News 18 report, a concrete decision on CBSE Board Exams can be expected today. While no final decision has been taken, it is being said that the CBSE might not cancel, but postpone the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams. Meanwhile, amid growing clamour to cancel CBSE board exams 2021, PM Narendra Modi has also called a meeting with the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and top officials at noon today to discuss the issue.

So, whether the exams will get postponed or cancelled, remains to be seen.

Growing clamour to cancel Board Exams 2021

The demand to cancel CBSE Board exams 2021 has gained more strength with more politicians and celebrities joining the students in view of an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. While some argued that examinations should be postponed, others said that the exams should be conducted online. On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia appealed to the Centre to cancel the exams saying the examination centres can become super spreaders and alternative methods for assessment need to be explored.

In a letter to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Priyanka Gandhi last week, asserted that it will be impossible to ensure safety of students at crowded exam centres. “The Government and the CBSE board might want to consider whether they are prepared to own the legal liability for students or others who might be severely affected by the disease in this manner,” she said.

Some states have already postponed Board exams

Many states have already announced postponement of board exams amid the worsening coronavirus situation.

The Maharashtra government postponed the state board exams of Classes 10 and 12, which were scheduled to be held later this month, in view of a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has postponed the UP Boards Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021, which was scheduled to be held from April 21. Madhya Pradesh government has extended exam dates of the MP Board class 10 and 12 exams, which were scheduled from April 30. The Chhattisgarh Board Exam Class 10 that was originally scheduled from April 15 to May 1, 2021, has been officially announced to be cancelled.

Meanwhile, some states like Rajasthan, Kerala and Karnataka have announced to carry forward with the original schedule of the state board exams despite the surge in COVID-19 cases. According to the revised date sheet for CBSE board exams 2021, the Class 10 exams would be held between May 4 and June 7 and those for Class 12 would be held between May 4 and June 15. CBSE officials, said as per COVID guidelines exam centers across the country have been increased by 40-50 per cent to ensure social distancing among students.