CBSE Board Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday said that private candidates who wish to appear for the Class 12 board exams 2022 can register from Thursday, December 2. CBSE will be conducting the exams for these candidates along with the second term board exams of regular students. The board has categorized private candidates into nine categories.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022: Students Hold Protest at Jantar Mantar, Urge Board to Hold Exams in Hybrid Mode

Candidates who had passed in 2021 can also appear for the exam in case they wish to improve their performance in one or more subjects. Examination for these categories of students will be conducted on the basis of syllabus of term 2 only, the CBSE has said. Also Read - CBSE Admission 2022: Board Makes BIG Announcement For THESE Students. Check Details Here

Check CBSE board exam guidelines for private candidates here Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Exam For Major Papers Starts Next Week: Students Must Check Guidelines, Syllabus, OMR Sheet Details

Repeat candidates will be issued a different roll number to appear in the board exam 2022. “Fresh new roll number will be allotted by the Board for the candidates appearing in 2022. In no case the candidates will be allowed to appear with the previous year’s roll number,” the CBSE has said.

The last date to register for CBSE exams 2022 is December 20, 2021. Candidates can register till December 30 with a late fees of Rs 2000 per candidate.