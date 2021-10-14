New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the tentative dates for term examinations for Class 10 and Class 12. Issuing a astatement, the Board said that the datesheet would be released on October 18.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: CBSE Class 10, 12 Term Exams Guidelines Released; Subjects Divided As Minor, Major. Full Guidelines Here

As per the announcement, the CBSE said that the Term-I examination will be conducted in the month of November-December 2021 and added that the exams will be an objective type examination and the duration of this examination would be 90 minutes.

The CBSE further in the notification added that the Term-2 examination will be conducted in the month of March-April 2022. "This will be a subjective/objective type of examination as per the condition of COVID-19 in the country," it added.

Significantly, the CBSE said that the examinations would be conducted in offline mode. Guicving further details, the CBSE said that exams for minor subjects would be scheduled first, followed by the exam for major subjects. “Date sheet of the examinations will be released on October 18,” it noted.

This year, the CBSE decided to hold two term exams instead of a single board exam and the syllabus has been equally divided for the two exams, and the marks scored in both will carry an equal weightage in the final marksheet.

The CBSE has also released a list of guidelines for schools ahead of the exams.

The CBSE said that the Skill Subjects exam will start w.e.f. 15/11/2021 & Major Subjects exam from 24/11/2021.

The OMR sheets will be available on CLOUD & downloaded from there.

The Board said that the Encrypted Question Papers will be sent to the school/exam centre in the morning.

However, the duration of exams will be 90 minutes.

The CBSE said that the classroom teaching work for classes except 10 and 12 will be done between 08:00 am and 11:00 am or 11:30 am.