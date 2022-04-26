CBSE Board Exams 2022 Latest News Today: As the CBSE Board Exams 2022 have started from today, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) made a big announcement for the students, saying those who fail to appear for both Term-1 and Term-2 examinations will not be allowed to appear for compartment exams this year. The board further added that such students will have to repeat the class all over again.Also Read - CBSE To Hold Live Webinar On Conducting Term 2 Board Exam Today

The CBSE had last year allowed the students who failed to appear or score minimum passing marks in three or more subjects to sit for the compartment exams in the ‘essential repeat’ category. Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 to Begin Just After 2 Days: Here’s How to Prepare Well to Score High Marks

However, this year, the CBSE said such a facility will not be available and the students will have to appear for the exam next year. Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Board to Hold Live Webcast On Modalities For Exams On April 25 | Details Here

Giving further details, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said the students who were marked absent in term-1 exams and do not appear for term-2 exams will not be allowed to take the compartment exams as all class 12 compartment exams will be conducted on the same day. He said for class 10, the compartment exams are conducted in time period of 7 days.

Bhardwaj also stated that the CBSE will calculate and release the results for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12, even if the students have missed either of the two-term exams. He said those who have missed either term 1 or term 2 exams will receive a grade based on their performance in one of them.

The CBSE exam controller said if a student is not able to appear for all the exams and appears for only three to four of them because of Covid-19, then they may receive the results under a special scheme. He said the alternate grading scheme will be decided by the board at the appropriate time and will be in favour of students.

Under what condition, students will receive board results: