CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday conducted the CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Mathematics paper and soon after the exam was over, the students reviewed it as easy but a little lengthy. While some of the questions were easy, some were tricky and time consuming as it needed step-by-step answers. However, many of the students said the questions asked were as per the syllabus

Today, the CBSE Term 2 Maths exam was held for 40 marks, and was conducted from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

After reviewing the question paper, one student said the Class 10 Maths paper was quite easy but a little lengthy and was along the expected lines and as per the given syllabus.

Another student said a few questions in the Maths paper were easy but were time-consuming to write step-by-step answers.

The teachers and experts, who reviewed the question paper said the CBSE Class 10 Maths paper was easy and the questions were mostly from the syllabus.

An expert in the subject said the exam pattern includes step marking hence, even if students attempted the questions and some steps of the math question is correct, it will help grab some marks.

Yet another student said the Maths paper was according to the pattern provided by the board, however, there were adequate internal choices given in each section which was a great relief for them.

One of the experts said the difficulty level of the class 10 math exam was easy to moderate and added that every section had standard questions, but Sections A and B were relatively easy.

For the CBSE Class 10 board exams, the term 1 exam was based on MCQs, this time the students had to write the answers and the steps in the math exam. In the previous term, they just had to mark the answers. Notably, the students appeared for their written exam after a gap of almost two years.