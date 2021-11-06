CBSE Board Exams 2022 Latest News Today: A day after issuing detailed guidelines on exam duration and subject-wise date sheet, the CBSE on Saturday issued another notification and asked the school principals to demystify the doubts of students related to OMR Sheet. Notably, the students this time will appear for the term 1 exams in OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheetsAlso Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: What CBSE Plans For Major And Minor Subject Exams? Check Full List of Class 10, 12 Subjects Here

On Friday, the CBSE in a notification stated that it will start the board exams for classes 10 and 12 from November 16 onwards and added the exams will be held in MCQ-only format.

This time, the students will have to fill circles given on a sheet of paper to mark their answers. The CBSE said it will provide the OMR sheets to schools and each OMR sheet will be customized.

Copy of the official letter:

Giving further details, the CBSE said that the term-1 exams will be held for a duration of 90 minutes and will be held for half the exam only.

Saying that the CBSE offers 114 subjects for class 12 students and 75 subjects for class 10, the board said it will hold exams only for major (subjects offered by all schools) subjects. “If exams of all subjects are conducted, the entire duration of exams would be about 40-45 days. Therefore, to avoid learning loss of students, CBSE would conduct exams of only “subjects offered by all schools”,” the board said in the official notice.

This year, the CBSE will conduct the exams in two terms. The term-1 exams being held in November-December are more crucial as the CBSE in an earlier circular had said that “in case if due to the COVID-19 situation if the term-2 exams are not held then the result will be announced based on term-1 exams.”