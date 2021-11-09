CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: To bring transparency in the exams, the Centra Board of Secondary Education has decided to use advanced data analytics to prevent cheating and oyher irregularities. Issuing a statement by IT Director Dr Antriksh Johri, the CBSE said it is now going to use advanced data analytics practices to detect cases/centres while there is a high probability of recourse to unfair means during examinations.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Roll Number | Know Steps To Check Online And Other Details

The CBSE said it has done a pilot analysis on January 2021 CTET examination data in collaboration with Central Square Foundation (CSF) and Playpower Labs to develop algorithms to identify suspicious data patterns at the centre and the individual test-taker level.

It also states that based on the analysis results and the algorithms, the CBSE has decided that such analysis will be extended to other administered examinations.

“While all efforts are being made to prevent use of unfair means practices during conduct of examinations in physical terms through monitoring by appointing external observers/flying squads and use of CCTV, CBSE has decided further to improve upon it by using advance data analytics to detect cases/centres while there is a high probability of recourse to unfair means during examinations,” the CBSE said.

The CBSE said it will use advanced data analytics to detect, respond and therefore, in the long run, prevent any irregularities in academic testing across all exams in the country. With this analysis, the board will identify examination centres where the data indicates the existence of malpractices during the conduct of examinations.

After irregularities are found, the appropriate measures can be taken by CBSE to strengthen the reliability of the examinations and to deter any such malpractices in the future.

Notably, the CBSE said it will use advanced data analytics in the exams administered by the board such as National Achievement Survey (NAS), Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) and board examinations.