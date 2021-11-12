CBSE Board Exams 2022: A day after moving the Supreme Court with a writ petition to allow the CBSE to hold board exams in online mode, the students took to Twitter on Friday with the hashtag ‘#Cbseterm1online’ and urged the CBSE to grant their growing demand. The students said the CBSE should hold the exams in online mode keeping in mind the ongoing COVID pandemic. However, CBSE has not responded to any of the students’ requests so far.Also Read - After SC Warning, Centre Agrees To Roll Out Permanent Commission To All Eligible Women Officers

The students termed the CBSE board exams as a ‘super spreader event, and filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday with their demand of conducting the board exams 2021 in offline mode. Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Exams 2022: Students File Petition in Supreme Court, Demand Exam in Online Mode

On the microblogging site, the students also demanded that the board should give the option of taking the exam offline or online. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: Board Plans To Use Advanced Data Analytics To Prevent Cheating, Irregularities

The development comes at a time when the CBSE is all set to commence the term 1 board exam from November 16. For this purpose, the CBSE has already released the term 1 admit cards on cbse.gov.in. The CBSE has also announced that the term 1 exams will be conducted though OMR sheet this sheet.

Some students questioned offline exams as the kids have not been vaccinated yet. “Only ADULTS have been vaccinated,the KIDS are still roaming unvaccinated!When comes to vaccination, you guys can’t prepare vaccines for the kids but when comes to exams you all are ready to stake the lives?#OnlineExamsForCBSEandICSE, a student said on Twitter.

This is what the students say:

Students, parents move Supreme Court against CBSE, ICSE decision to conduct approaching Class 10, 12 exams in offline mode. Petitioners seek exam in hybrid mode wherein they have option to choose between online/offline. #CBSE #cbseterm1online #MakeTerm1Hybrid pic.twitter.com/GBG9jA4kuC — Ayush Singh (@AyushSingh1705) November 12, 2021

#MakeTerm1Online #MakeTerm1Hybrid #CBSETerm1Online#Term1Online#CBSE#CBSEGoOnline#OnlineExamForCBSE 1) As a student myself I think having the exams conducted in hybrid mode atleast is a necessity keeping in mind the current condition of the country and it's covid cases. — seesaw⁷ (@euoreophia) November 12, 2021

On the other hand, some students are also demanding to cancel the board examination. “Now It’s Time For Cancellation, Forget About Online…..#MakeTerm1Online #maketerm1hybird #CBSEandICSEgoonline #cbsegoonline #cbse #icseandcbsegoonline #icsegoonline #icse #isc #BoardExams #StudentsLivesMatter #studentaffairs #cbseterm1,” the students said on Twitter.

The students must be knowing that the CBSE will hold the board exams in two terms this year and 50 per cent of the entire syllabus will be covered in term 1 examination. On the other hand, the Term 1 will be based on objective type questions and term 2 will be based on the subjective type questions.