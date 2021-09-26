New Delhi: The Delhi’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has written to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), urging it to waive-off the board examination fees for Class 10 and 12 students studying in government schools in view of the “economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic”, reported news agencies. DoE director Udit Prakash Rai said they have been receiving a number of requests from parents expressing their inability to pay examination fee due to loss of income due to the ongoing pandemic.Also Read - Everything You Need to Know About Health Gummies and How Effective it is During Covid-19 Pandemic

“The pandemic has created an economic crisis, shuttering business and cutting jobs around the world. The pandemic has badly affected all aspects of life. On one hand, many families have lost their close ones and on the other, many of them have become unemployed due to the ongoing Covid pandemic,” the letter written on September 23 read. “After a long time, formal education has started once again in schools. Now, the problems regarding paying Central Board of Secondary Education examination fee have emerged before the parents,” it added. Also Read - Even if Third Wave of COVID-19 Hits India, Its Intensity Will be Low: CSIR | Top Points to Know

Citing the ‘economic impact’ of the pandemic, Rai requested the Board to “waive-off the examination fee of all the students of classes X & XII studying in all the government, government-aided, Patrachar Vidyalaya, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment Board and Department of Social Welfare schools for the current Academic session 2021-22 as a one time measure”. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: 30 Soldiers Test Positive For Covid-19 in Mhow, Army War College in Total Lockdown

(Based on agency inputs)