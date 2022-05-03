CBSE Board Exams 2022: Students who neither appeared in the first term examinations nor appeared in the second term would not get a third chance, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) clarified amid the ongoing class 10, 12 papers. The board asserted that these students (candidates who missed the exams) will also not be allowed to appear in the compartment examinations. They have to repeat the same class again and sit in examinations to be held in the next academic year.Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Board Asks Exam Centres To Make Proper Arrangements For Students Amid Heatwave, COVID Surge

For the unversed, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE introduced a two-term system comprising a 50 per cent syllabus in each term. While the first term exams were conducted in November-December 2021, the second term board examinations began on April 26 and will continue till mid-June. Nearly 35 lakh students from across the country have registered for these exams.

Guidelines For Compartment Exams

Meanwhile, the board has also prepared guidelines regarding the compartment exam eligibility and results for the board exams. However, if a student has completed one stage of the examinations and could not appear for the second stage due to Covid, special methods of evaluation can be made available for such students. According to CBSE, options will be available to such students and they will not be kept in the category of essential repeat.

CBSE’s controller of examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said that due to Covid, the board examinations have been divided into two parts. Its purpose was that if anyone phase of examinations could not be taken due to Corona, then the results of the students could be issued on the basis of the second phase examinations.

What if Students Are Not Satisfied With Their Results?

Bharadwaj said that the board has made arrangements for revaluation of the students who are dissatisfied with the result.

An online portal will be activated for this.

The portal will be active for 2-3 days after the release of the result.

Students will have to register online by paying a non-refundable revaluation fee of Rs 100 per question.

If any change is found in the marks of the students then it will also be reflected in the results.

After revaluation, the result will be considered as final.

As per the board, no further appeal against re-evaluation will be entertained.

Apart from this, the students who want to get a photocopy of the evaluated answer sheets will be able to apply online to get a copy of their evaluated answer sheets. For this, students will have to pay Rs 700 per subject as processing charge.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Covid infection, the CBSE and various state governments have made elaborate arrangements for these board examinations. Sanitization drive and social distancing are being followed in schools before and during the examination.