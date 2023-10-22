Home

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Mathematics Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

The CBSE Datesheet for 2023 has not yet been released. However, you can find the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Basic) sample question paper for 2023 along with its marking scheme.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Dates, Time Table Soon

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023-2024 Expected Date And Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to conduct the Class 10th Mathematics (Basic) board examination for the academic session 2023-24 in the upcoming year. Students preparing for the 2023-24 board exams are anxiously awaiting further information about the examination schedule from the board. To access the CBSE Subject-wise timetable for 2023-24, students can visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Datesheet – Release Date And Time

Although the board has officially announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will commence on February 15, 2024, the comprehensive subject-wise CBSE Class 10th date sheet for the academic year 2023-24 in PDF format is still pending to be published on its website. Presently, neither CBSE officials nor Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examinations, have confirmed the release date and time for the CBSE date sheet. However, media reports suggest that the CBSE date sheet is expected to be released by the end of this month. It is important to emphasize that this date has not been officially confirmed. Therefore, students should regard it as a tentative date.

CBSE Class 10th Mathematics (Basic) Sample Paper(2023-24): Know About Marking Scheme

The maximum mark for the Mathematics 2023 board exams is 80. The CBSE Class 10th English examination paper will be for a duration of three hours

In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Basic) sample question paper 2023 and its marking scheme. Check details here.

This Question Paper has 5 Sections A, B, C, D, and E.

Section A has 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) carrying 1 mark each.

Section B has 5 Short Answer-I (SA-I) type questions carrying 2 marks each.

Section C has 6 Short Answer-II (SA-II) type questions carrying 3 marks each.

Section D has 4 Long Answer (LA) type questions carrying 5 marks each.

Section E has 3 sourced based/Case Based/passage based/integrated units of assessment (4 marks each) with sub-parts of the values of 1, 1 and 2 marks each respectively.

All Questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice in 2 Qs of 2 marks, 2 Qs of 3 marks and 2 Questions of 5 marks has been provided. An internal choice has been provided in the 2 marks questions of Section E.

Draw neat figures wherever required. Take π =22/7 wherever required if not stated.

CBSE Class 10th Mathematics (Basic) Sample Paper(2022-23): Know About Marking Scheme

This Question Paper has 5 Sections A, B, C, D, and E.

Section A has 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) carrying 1 mark each.

Section B has 5 Short Answer-I (SA-I) type questions carrying 2 marks each.

Section C has 6 Short Answer-II (SA-II) type questions carrying 3 marks each.

Section D has 4 Long Answer (LA) type questions carrying 5 marks each.

Section E has 3 Case Based integrated units of assessment (4 marks each) with sub-parts of the values of 1, 1 and 2 marks each respectively.

All Questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice in 2 Qs of 2 marks, 2 Qs of 3 marks and 2 Questions of 5 marks has been provided. An internal choice has been provided in the 2 marks questions of Section E.

Draw neat figures wherever required. Take π =22/7 wherever required if not stated.

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Mathematics (Basic) Sample Question Paper

CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Date Sheet 2023-24 – How to Check?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) at

) at and On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download CBSE Datesheet.”

A new pdf document will appear on the screen.

The CBSE exam date 2024 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

The date sheet will be available in PDF format. You can download and save it for your reference. For more details, check the official website of CBSE.

