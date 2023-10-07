Top Recommended Stories

CBSE Board Exams 2023-24: Registration For Class 9, 11 Extended; Revised Schedule, Fee Inside

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline to submit registration data for Class 9 and Class 11 students.

Updated: October 7, 2023 9:01 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CBSE Board Exams 2023-24: Registration For Class 9, 11 Extended; Revised Schedule, Fee Inside

CBSE Board Exams 2023-2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline to submit registration data for Class 9 and Class 11 students. If going by the circular dated October 6, the last date to submit CBSE Class 9, 11 registration data on the board’s website is October 25, 2023, without the payment of a late fee. “Considering various representations received from schools, the schedule for submission for submission of registration data of Class IX, XI, 2023-2024 has been extended as follows,” CBSE in an official circular said. Students can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of the Board – cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Extends Last Date To Submit Class 9, 11 Registration Data For 2023-24 Session; CBSE Revised Schedule

Fee SlabExtended Scheduled DataFor Fee Payment
Without late feeTill October 25, 2023Date of finalization of data+ 4 days
With late feeOctober 26 to October 29Date of finalization of data+ 4 days

CBSE Class 9, 11 Registration Data to be uploaded through Pariksha Sangam link

The registration of candidates will be done through the Pariksha Sangam link given on the CBSE website – https://www.cbse.gov.in. Only those students shall be allowed to appear for Class X and XII Board’s examinations in Session 2024-25, whose names will be submitted through the online process of submission of registration data. All CBSE-affiliated schools are required to register themselves before proceeding with online submission.

As submission of the registration data by adhering to the schedule is very important, the schools are therefore requested to plan timely submission of data of the candidates. Apart from following the schedule, it is also important that the data filled in is absolutely correct. After submission of registration data, no request for change of subject, admission in Classes IX and XI (except on transfer cases), and concessions for CWSN shall be considered by the Board. School will not change any record of any student available with the school, once his data has been submitted to CBSE on the registration portal.

Extension of Last Date for Submission of Registration Data of Class IX/XI, 2023-24-reg

Submission of Registration Data of Candidates for Class IX/XI, 2023-24


CBSE Class 9, 11 Registration Fee

Indian students of Class 9 will be required to pay registration fees of Rs 300, while students abroad will have to pay Rs 500. Check the fee structure below:

Visually impaired candidates are exempted from the payment of the CBSE registration fee. For more details, check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

