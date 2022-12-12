CBSE Board Exams 2023: 40 Per Cent Questions In Class 10, 30 Per Cent In Class 12 To Be Competency-Based

CBSE 2023 Date Sheet, Board Exam Tentative Dates: Once it is released, the timetable for the Class 10, 12 exams will be available on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

This year, over 34 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023.

CBSE Datesheet 2023: At least 40 per cent questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30 per cent in Class 12 exams in 2023 will be competency based, the Ministry of Education was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. These questions will comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based. The information was shared by Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

“In pursuance of NEP-2020, CBSE has been introducing competency-based questions in the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations to reform the pattern of examinations. These questions comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case based format,” Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi said. “In the academic session 2022-23, approximately 40 per cent questions in Class 10 board examinations and approximately 30 per cent questions in Class 12 are competency based,” the minister added.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Theory Exams

Theory examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 for the academic year is scheduled to be held from February 15, 2023. While the board has already announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will begin on February 15, 2023, the complete and detailed schedule is yet to be released. Once it is released, the timetable for the Class 10, 12 exams will be available on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

The minister further said that following the introduction of the new National Education Policy, 2020, the CBSE had advised affiliated schools to follow the recommendations regarding the pattern of education.

“Prominent among these are — competency based learning, adoption of learning outcomes, use of experiential and joyful learning pedagogies such as art integrated education, sports integrated learning, storytelling etc, emphasis on foundational literacy and numeracy, induction of qualified counsellors at secondary and senior secondary level,” said the minister.

Subject-wise CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers

The board has also released the subject-wise CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers along with the marking schemes for all the subjects.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheets On Social Media Fake: Official Confirms

Earlier on Sunday, CBSE said purported date sheets for class 10 and 12 exams doing the rounds on social media are fake. “The multiple versions of datesheets doing the round are fake. The exam schedule will soon be announced and the students and parents should wait for official information,” a senior board official was quoted as saying to news agency PTI.

How to Download CBSE CLASS 10, 12 Datesheet 2023?

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in .

. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “CBSE Class X or CBSE XII Date Sheet 2023 pdf”.

The CBSE exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download the CBSE timetable and take the printout of it for future use.

For more updates, candidates are advised to track the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

(With Inputs From PTI)