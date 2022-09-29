CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022-23: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheet/timetable of class 10, 12 board exams in November or December. Once the CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet is released, students can download the same from the board’s official website—cbse.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Subject-Wise CBSE 10th 12th Sample Papers, Marking Scheme Here

Earlier last month, the board announced that the CBSE class 10, and 12 board exams 2023 will start from February 15, 2023, onwards. "In the Light of lessening of the impact of COVID Pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct 2023 exams from February 15, 2023", CBSE's official statement read.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022-23: Steps to Download Date Sheet

Visit the official website – cbse.gov.in

Click on the result link at the homepage

Select your class

Click on submit to download the time table

As the Covid situation improved, the CBSE decided to get back to its previous practice of conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12 only once a year from the academic year 2022-23 onwards. In 2021-22 academic session, the board had conducted Class 10, 12 exams in two terms owing to COVID-19 pandemic.