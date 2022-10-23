CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary School Education (CBSE) has shared an important notice for Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams, project work and internal assessment for the 2022-23 academic session for winter-bound schools. In its circular, CBSE said the practical exams, project submission, internal assessment for the session 2022-23 for Class 10 and Class 12 for winter-bound schools will be conducted from November 15 to December 14.Also Read - CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child Application Begins at cbse.gov.in. Check Last Date Here

“As per provisions of Examination Bye-Laws/Scheme of Studies of the Board, the Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2022-23 are scheduled from 1st January 2023 for all affiliated schools in India and abroad. However, the schools situated in the winter bound areas are expected to remain closed during the month of January due to the winter season. Accordingly, the Practical Examinations/ Project/ Internal Assessment for the session 2022-23 for both classes X and XII for winter-bound schools are to be conducted from 15th November 2022 to 14th December 2022,” CBSE said in its letter.

CBSE Issues SOPs and Guidelines For Conducting Practical Exams In Winter-Bound Schools

Prepare the final list of candidates and ensure that no student of the school whose name has not been submitted in the online LOC to the Board is allowed to sit for these practical examinations / project/ Internal Assessment. Contact the Regional Office for appointment of external examiners and observers. Ensure timely completion of Examinations and dispatch of answer books and award lists to the regional offices. These dates and instructions are only for winter-bound schools and are not applicable for regular session schools for which the circular will be issued separately.

Important Note: The CBSE said these dates and instructions are “only for winter-bound schools and are not applicable for regular session schools for which the circular will be issued separately”.