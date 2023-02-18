Home

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam On Feb 28; Check Previous 3 Years Sample Question Paper, Instructions Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Chemistry examination will be conducted on February 28. Check sample paper and other details here.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already begun the Class 12 board exams from February 15, 2023. The Class 12 exam will be held in the morning shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM for most papers, while for some, the exam timing is 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Students will be given 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper. CBSE will conclude the 12th board exam with the Psychology paper on April 5, 2023.

The Chemistry examination will be conducted on February 28. Before appearing for the examination, students are advised to go through the sample test papers by visiting the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in. Through the sample question papers, a student will know more about the board exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Exam Day, Date Time

Day & Date Time Subject/Paper Duration TUESDAY, February 28, 2023 10:30 AM TO 1:30 PM Chemistry 3 hrs

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Important Guidelines, Paper Pattern Here

All questions are compulsory.

Use of log tables and calculators is not allowed

There are 35 questions in this question paper with internal choice.

SECTION A consists of 18 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each.

SECTION B consists of 7 very short answer questions carrying 2 marks each.

SECTION C consists of 5 short answer questions carrying 3 marks each.

SECTION D consists of 2 case- based questions carrying 4 marks each.

SECTION E consists of 3 long answer questions carrying 5 marks each.

Candidates will strictly follow all the instructions issued by the CBSE from time to time.

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.

Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre.

Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card.

The duration of each examination will be given in the date sheet and admit card.

In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry sample question paper 2022. We have provided you with this sample paper so that you can solve it and check your level of preparedness.

Solve CBSE CLASS 12 Chemistry Sample Paper (2022-23) Direct Link

Solve CBSE CLASS 12 Chemistry Sample Paper Term 1 (2021-2022) Direct Link

Solve CBSE CLASS 12 Chemistry Sample Paper Term 2 (2021-2022) Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Paper Pattern

The maximum mark of the Chemistry 2023 board exams is 70. The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry examination paper will be for a duration of three hours. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

