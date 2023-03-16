Home

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Today; Guidelines, Sample Question Paper, Items Prohibited Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The CBSE Class 12 Economics examination will begin at 10:30 AM and continue till 1:30 PM.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams are underway. According to the CBSE class 12 revised date sheet 2023, the Economics examination will be conducted today, March 17, 2023. The CBSE Class 12 Economics examination will begin at 10:30 AM and continue till 1:30 PM. Check exam day guidelines, dress code, and other details here.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Exam Day, Date Time

Day & Date Time Subject/Paper Duration Friday, March 17, 2023 10:30 AM TO 1:30 PM Economics 3 hrs CBSE Board Exam 2023: Any Specific Dress Code?

Students who plan to take the exam are advised to bring the CBSE Class 12 admit card 2023 to the exam centre. The CBSE Class 12 economics sample paper and marking scheme are available on the academic website of the board, cbseacademic.nic.in. Regular students will be required to wear school uniforms for the CBSE board exam.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: List of Items to Carry to Exam Centre

Bring their CBSE admit card and a photo ID to the exam hall.

Stationery items such as Pen, pencil Geometry box.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper 2023

In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 12 Economics sample question paper 2022. The sample paper has been provided so that you can solve it and check your level of preparedness.

CBSE CLASS 12 Economics Sample Paper 2022-23 pdf – Direct Link

CBSE Board Economics Exam 2023: Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme Here

This question paper contains two sections: Section A – Macro Economics Section B – Indian Economic Development This paper contains 20 Multiple Choice Questions type questions of 1 mark each.

The paper contains 4 Short Answer Questions type questions of 3 marks each to be answered in 60 to 80 words.

in 80 to 100 words. The paper contains 4 Long Answer Questions type questions of 6 marks each to be answered in 100 to 150 words.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper 2023: Prohibited Items to Exam Day Instructions, Check Details here

Candidates will strictly follow all the instructions issued by the CBSE from time to time.

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.

All of the important instructions provided on the CBSE admit card must be read and followed by students. Additionally, they must read the updated guidelines for unfair practices.

Candidates are not permitted to bring GPS-equipped mobile phones, electronic devices, or any other prohibited items into the exam room.

The maximum mark for the economics board exams is 80. The paper will be held for a duration of three hours. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

