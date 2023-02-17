Home

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Exam on Feb 24; Check Previous Year Sample Question Paper, Instructions Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Students will be given 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper.

The students must note that the CBSE Board Exams 2023 for class 10, 12 would be conducted in a subjective mode and at the designated centres.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already begun the Class 12 board exams from February 15, 2023. The CBSE 12th board exam will conclude with the Psychology paper on April 5, 2023. The Class 12 exam will be held in the morning shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM for most papers, while for some, the exam timing is 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Students will be given 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper.

The English elective and English core examination will be conducted on February 24. Before appearing for the examination, students are advised to go through the sample test papers by visiting the official website of the Board at http://cbseacademic.nic.in/. Through the sample question papers, a student will know more about the board exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others.

English has been divided into two categories. They are — English Elective and English core examination. As we know, English is a language exam that needs a lot of practice for writing skills and grammar. And, in order to get a perfect score, one must be very particular about the fundamental skills.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Exam Day, Date Time

Day & Date Time Subject/Paper Duration FRIDAY, February 24, 2023 10:30 AM TO 1:30 PM English elective and English core examination 3 hrs

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Important Guidelines, Paper Pattern Here

Candidates will strictly follow all the instructions issued by the CBSE from time to time.

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.

Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre.

Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card.

The duration of each examination will be given in the date sheet and admit card.

In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 12 English sample question paper 2022. We have provided you with this sample paper so that you can solve it and check your level of preparedness.

CBSE CLASS 12 English Core Sample Paper General Instruction

15-minute prior reading time allotted for Q-paper reading.

The Question Paper contains THREE sections-READING, WRITING, and LITERATURE.

Attempt questions based on specific instructions for each part

CBSE CLASS 12 English Elective Sample Paper General Instruction

This paper has three sections -A, B, and C

Separate instructions are given with each part and question, wherever necessary. Read these instructions very carefully and follow them faithfully.

Do not exceed the prescribed word limit while answering the questions

CBSE Class 12 English Exam Paper Pattern

The maximum mark for the English Core board exams is 80. The CBSE Class 12 English core examination paper will be held for a duration of three hours. Likewise, the maximum mark for the English Elective board exams is 80. The CBSE Class 12 English elective examination paper will be conducted for a duration of three hours. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.