CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective, Core Exam Tomorrow; Previous 3 Years Sample Question Paper, Exam Pattern, Instructions Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Hindi elective and Hindi core examination will be conducted on February 20 (Monday).

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already begun the Class 12 board exams from February 15, 2023. The Class 12 exam will be held in the morning shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM for most papers, while for some, the exam timing is 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The Board will conclude 12th board exam will conclude with the Psychology paper on April 5, 2023.

The Hindi elective and Hindi core examination will be conducted on February 20 (Monday). Before appearing for the examination, students are advised to go through the sample test papers by visiting the official website of the Board at http://cbseacademic.nic.in/. Through the sample question papers, a student will know more about the board exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others.

Hindi has been divided into two categories. They are — Hindi Elective and Hindi core examination. Students will be given 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Exam Day, Date Time

Day & Date Time Subject/Paper Duration Monday, February 20, 2023 10:30 AM TO 1:30 PM Hindi Elective, Hindi Core 3 hrs

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Important Guidelines, Paper Pattern Here

Candidates will strictly follow all the instructions issued by the CBSE from time to time. No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre. Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre. Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card. The duration of each examination will be given in the date sheet and admit card.

In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core and Hindi Elective sample question paper 2022. We have provided you with this sample paper so that you can solve it and check your level of preparedness.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Exam Paper Pattern

The Class 12 Hindi elective question paper will contain two sections with a total of 14 questions. All the sections will be compulsory. Section A will have 48 objective questions. Out of the 48 objective questions, 40 questions are to be answered. Meanwhile, section B will have descriptive questions. The board will provide sufficient internal choices. The maximum mark for the Hindi Elective board exams is 80. The CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective examination paper will be held for a duration of three hours.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Exam Paper Pattern

Likewise, the CBSE Class 12 Hindi core question paper will contain two sections with a total of 13 questions. All the sections will be compulsory. Section A will have 45 objective questions. Out of 45 objective questions, 40 questions are to be answered. Section B will have descriptive questions and the board will provide sufficient internal choices. The maximum mark for the Hindi core board exams is 80. The CBSE Class 12 Hindi core examination paper will be held for a duration of three hours.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates. All the Best!

