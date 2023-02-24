Home

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam On March 6; Check Previous 3 Years Sample Question Paper Here

CBSE Physics Board Exam 2023: Before appearing for the examination, students are advised to go through the sample test papers by visiting the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Physics board examination on March 06, 2023. The Board will conclude the 12th board exam with the Psychology paper on April 5, 2023. Before appearing for the examination, students are advised to go through the sample test papers by visiting the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in. Through the sample question papers, a student will know more about the board exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others.

In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 12 physics sample question paper and its marking scheme.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Exam Day, Date Time

Day & Date Time Subject/Paper Duration MONDAY, March 06, 2023 10:30 AM TO 1:30 PM PHYSICS 3:00 HRS

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Exam Pattern, Guidelines Here

All questions are compulsory.

There are 35 questions in all.

This question paper has five sections: Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D and Section E. All the sections are compulsory.

Section A contains eighteen MCQ of 1 mark each, Section B contains seven questions of two marks each, Section C contains five questions of three marks each, Section D contains three long questions of five marks each and Section E contains two case study-based questions of 4 marks each.

There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in sections B, C, D, and E. You have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

The use of calculators is not allowed.

Solve CBSE CLASS 12 Physics Sample Paper (2022-23) Direct Link

Solve CBSE CLASS 12 Physics Sample Paper Term 1 (2021-2022) Direct Link

Solve CBSE CLASS 12 Physics Sample Paper Term 2 (2021-2022) Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Paper Pattern

The maximum mark for the Physics 2023 board exams is 70. The CBSE Class 12 Physics examination paper will be for a duration of three hours.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam: Key Details to Remember

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.

Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre.

Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card.

The duration of each examination will be given in the date sheet and admit card.

For more updates, check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

