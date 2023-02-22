Home

Education

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam On March 2; Check Previous 5 Years Sample Question Paper, Other Details Here

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam On March 2; Check Previous 5 Years Sample Question Paper, Other Details Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: As per the CBSE Class 12 Revised Date Sheet 2023, the Geography examination will be conducted on March 02, 2023.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check sample papers here.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class 12 board exams from February 15, 2023. For most papers, the Board will conduct the Class 12 exam in the morning shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. However, for some papers, the exam timing is 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The CBSE 12th board exam will conclude with the Psychology paper on April 5, 2023.

As per the CBSE Class 12 Revised Date Sheet 2023, the Geography examination will be conducted on March 02, 2023. All those students who are planning to appear for the examination are advised to go through the sample test papers by visiting the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in. Through the sample question papers, a student will know more about the board exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others.

You may like to read

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Exam Day, Date Time

Day & Date Time Subject/Paper Duration Thursday, March 02, 2023 10:30 AM TO 1:30 PM Geography 3 hrs

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Important Guidelines, Paper Pattern Here

In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 12 Geography sample question paper 2022. The sample paper has been provided so that you can solve it and check your level of preparedness.

Question paper is divided into 4 sections A ,B, C & D

In section A question number 1 to 17 are MCQ-type questions.

In section B question numbers 18-23 are SA-type questions(80-100 words). Question 18 & 19 are Source based questions.

In section C question number 24 to 28 are Long Answer based questions (120-150 words).

In section D question number29 & 30 are Map based questions having 5 sub parts.

Candidates will strictly follow all the instructions issued by the CBSE from time to time.

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.

Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre.

Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card.

The duration of each examination will be given in the date sheet and admit card.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Paper Pattern

The maximum mark for the English Core board exams is 70. The CBSE Class 12 Geography core examination paper will be held for a duration of three hours. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.