CBSE Board Exams 2023: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exams Begins Today; Check Last Minute Important Guidelines
According to the CBSE 2023 Schedule, class 10 examinations will end on 21 March 2023 and class 12 exams will end on 5 April 2023.
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 CBSE Board Exam 2023 began on Wednesday (February 15). Class 10 exams will begin with Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa, and Thai minor subjects, and Class 12 with Entrepreneurship theory papers across the designated exam centers. According to the CBSE 2023 Schedule, class 10 examinations will end on 21 March 2023 and class 12 exams will end on 5 April 2023.
CBSE board exams 2023: Few Things to keep in mind ahead for Students
- The CBSE Class 10, 12 exams are scheduled to start at 10.30 AM, so students should arrive early.
- The official reporting time is 9:30 am. Candidates must ensure to arrive at the examination hall prior to the reporting time.
- Students should not bring mobile phones, electronic gadgets, mobile phones with GPS, or other prohibited objects to the examination venue.
- Students must follow important instructions included in the CBSE board admit card 2023.
- The candidates will have 15 minutes to read the question paper.
- Students must wear school uniform to sit for the exams and must carry their school ID card, their CBSE Admit Card, and only the approved stationery.
- All students must follow the rules set forth by the school, which include wearing masks in the examination hall.
CBSE Class 10 Exam Time Table 2023
Exam Dates
Subjects (10:30 am to 1:30 pm for most of the exams)
February 15, 2023
Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai
February 16, 2023
Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operation, Banking & Insurance, Marketing & Sales, Health Care, Apparel, MultiMedia, Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science
February 17, 2023
Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments), Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments), Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy, Hindustani Music (Vocal)
February 20, 2023
Arabic, Russian, Persian, Tibetan, Lepcha, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, German, French, Carnatic Music (Melodic Instruments), Carnatic Music (Vocal), Carnatic Music (Percussion Instruments)
February 24, 2023
Urdu Course-A, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi , Gujarati, Manipuri, Urdu Course-B
February 27, 2023
English Language and Literature
March 1, 2023
Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada
March 2, 2023
National Cadet Corps, Telugu-Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu
March 4, 2023
Science
March 6, 2023
Home Science, Multi Skill Foundation Course
March 9, 2023
Elements of Business
March 11, 2023
Sanskrit
March 13, 2023
Computer Applications, Information and Technology, Artificial Intelligence
March 15, 2023
Social Science
March 17, 2023
Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B
March 21, 2023
Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic
CBSE Class 12 Exam Time Table 2023
Date
Subject Name
February 15, 2023
Entrepreneurship
February 16, 2023
Biotechnology, Engineering graphics, Electronics technology, shorthand (English and Hindi), Food nutrition & dietetics, Library & information science
February 17, 2023
Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Maniupuri, kathakali, banking, horticulture
February 20, 2023
Hindi elective and core
February 21, 2023
Food production, office procedure and practices, design, data science
February 22, 2023
Early Childhood Care, Artificial Intelligence
February 23, 2023
Hindustani Music Voc, Hindustani Music Mel Ins, automotive, healthcare, cost accounting
February 24, 2023
English elective and core
February 25, 2023
Beauty & Wellness, Russian, marketing
February 27, 2023
Retail, Agriculture, multimedia
February 28, 2023
Chemistry
March 1, 2023
Bengali, financial markets management, typography, medical diagnostics, textile design
March 2, 2023
Geography
March 3, 2023
Yoga
March 4, 2023
Hindustani music vocal
March 6, 2023
Physics
March 9, 2023
Legal studies
March 10, 2023
Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Marathi, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, french, German, persian, Nepali, Limbo, lepcha, telugu telangana, bodo, tangkhul, japanese, bhutia, spanish, kashmiri, mizo, sanskrit core
March 11, 2023
Mathematics, applied mathematics
March 13, 2023
Physical education
March 14, 2023
Fashion studies
March 16, 2023
Biology
March 17, 2023
Economics
March 18, 2023
Painting, graphics, sculpture, applied art (commercial art)
March 20, 2023
Political Science
March 21, 2023
NCS, Information technology
March 22, 2023
Tourism, Air-conditioning & refrigeration
March 23, 2023
Information practices, computer science
March 25, 2023
Business studies, Business administration
|March 27, 2023
Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic music vocal, Carnatic music mel ins, Carnatic music per ins mridangam, Knowledge tradition & practices of India, Urdu core, Front office operations, insurance, geospatial technology, electrical technology, taxation, mass media studies
March 28, 2023
Web application
March 29, 2023
History
March 31, 2023
Accountancy
April 1, 2023
Home science
April 3, 2023
Sociology
April 5, 2023
Psychology
