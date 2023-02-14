Home

Education

CBSE Board Exams 2023: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exams Begins Today; Check Last Minute Important Guidelines

CBSE Board Exams 2023: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exams Begins Today; Check Last Minute Important Guidelines

According to the CBSE 2023 Schedule, class 10 examinations will end on 21 March 2023 and class 12 exams will end on 5 April 2023.

CBSE 10th 12th Board Exams 2023 begins

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 CBSE Board Exam 2023 began on Wednesday (February 15). Class 10 exams will begin with Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa, and Thai minor subjects, and Class 12 with Entrepreneurship theory papers across the designated exam centers. According to the CBSE 2023 Schedule, class 10 examinations will end on 21 March 2023 and class 12 exams will end on 5 April 2023.

CBSE board exams 2023: Few Things to keep in mind ahead for Students

The CBSE Class 10, 12 exams are scheduled to start at 10.30 AM, so students should arrive early.

The official reporting time is 9:30 am. Candidates must ensure to arrive at the examination hall prior to the reporting time.

Students should not bring mobile phones, electronic gadgets, mobile phones with GPS, or other prohibited objects to the examination venue.

Students must follow important instructions included in the CBSE board admit card 2023.

The candidates will have 15 minutes to read the question paper.

Students must wear school uniform to sit for the exams and must carry their school ID card, their CBSE Admit Card, and only the approved stationery.

All students must follow the rules set forth by the school, which include wearing masks in the examination hall.

CBSE Class 10 Exam Time Table 2023

Exam Dates You may like to read Subjects (10:30 am to 1:30 pm for most of the exams) February 15, 2023 Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai February 16, 2023 Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operation, Banking & Insurance, Marketing & Sales, Health Care, Apparel, MultiMedia, Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science February 17, 2023 Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments), Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments), Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy, Hindustani Music (Vocal) February 20, 2023 Arabic, Russian, Persian, Tibetan, Lepcha, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, German, French, Carnatic Music (Melodic Instruments), Carnatic Music (Vocal), Carnatic Music (Percussion Instruments) February 24, 2023 Urdu Course-A, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi , Gujarati, Manipuri, Urdu Course-B February 27, 2023 English Language and Literature March 1, 2023 Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada March 2, 2023 National Cadet Corps, Telugu-Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu March 4, 2023 Science March 6, 2023 Home Science, Multi Skill Foundation Course March 9, 2023 Elements of Business March 11, 2023 Sanskrit March 13, 2023 Computer Applications, Information and Technology, Artificial Intelligence March 15, 2023 Social Science March 17, 2023 Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B March 21, 2023 Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic

CBSE Class 12 Exam Time Table 2023

Date Subject Name February 15, 2023 Entrepreneurship February 16, 2023 Biotechnology, Engineering graphics, Electronics technology, shorthand (English and Hindi), Food nutrition & dietetics, Library & information science February 17, 2023 Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Maniupuri, kathakali, banking, horticulture February 20, 2023 Hindi elective and core February 21, 2023 Food production, office procedure and practices, design, data science February 22, 2023 Early Childhood Care, Artificial Intelligence February 23, 2023 Hindustani Music Voc, Hindustani Music Mel Ins, automotive, healthcare, cost accounting February 24, 2023 English elective and core February 25, 2023 Beauty & Wellness, Russian, marketing February 27, 2023 Retail, Agriculture, multimedia February 28, 2023 Chemistry March 1, 2023 Bengali, financial markets management, typography, medical diagnostics, textile design March 2, 2023 Geography March 3, 2023 Yoga March 4, 2023 Hindustani music vocal March 6, 2023 Physics March 9, 2023 Legal studies March 10, 2023 Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Marathi, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, french, German, persian, Nepali, Limbo, lepcha, telugu telangana, bodo, tangkhul, japanese, bhutia, spanish, kashmiri, mizo, sanskrit core March 11, 2023 Mathematics, applied mathematics March 13, 2023 Physical education March 14, 2023 Fashion studies March 16, 2023 Biology March 17, 2023 Economics March 18, 2023 Painting, graphics, sculpture, applied art (commercial art) March 20, 2023 Political Science March 21, 2023 NCS, Information technology March 22, 2023 Tourism, Air-conditioning & refrigeration March 23, 2023 Information practices, computer science March 25, 2023 Business studies, Business administration March 27, 2023 Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic music vocal, Carnatic music mel ins, Carnatic music per ins mridangam, Knowledge tradition & practices of India, Urdu core, Front office operations, insurance, geospatial technology, electrical technology, taxation, mass media studies March 28, 2023 Web application March 29, 2023 History March 31, 2023 Accountancy April 1, 2023 Home science April 3, 2023 Sociology April 5, 2023 Psychology

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.