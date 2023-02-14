Top Recommended Stories

CBSE Board Exams 2023: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exams Begins Today; Check Last Minute Important Guidelines

According to the CBSE 2023 Schedule, class 10 examinations will end on 21 March 2023 and class 12 exams will end on 5 April 2023.

Updated: February 15, 2023 11:44 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

CBSE 10th 12th Board Exams 2023 begins

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 CBSE Board Exam 2023 began on Wednesday (February 15). Class 10 exams will begin with Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa, and Thai minor subjects, and Class 12 with Entrepreneurship theory papers across the designated exam centers. According to the CBSE 2023 Schedule, class 10 examinations will end on 21 March 2023 and class 12 exams will end on 5 April 2023.

CBSE board exams 2023: Few Things to keep in mind ahead for Students

  • The CBSE Class 10, 12 exams are scheduled to start at 10.30 AM, so students should arrive early.
  • The official reporting time is 9:30 am. Candidates must ensure to arrive at the examination hall prior to the reporting time.
  • Students should not bring mobile phones, electronic gadgets, mobile phones with GPS, or other prohibited objects to the examination venue.
  • Students must follow important instructions included in the CBSE board admit card 2023.
  • The candidates will have 15 minutes to read the question paper.
  • Students must wear school uniform to sit for the exams and must carry their school ID card, their CBSE Admit Card, and only the approved stationery.
  • All students must follow the rules set forth by the school, which include wearing masks in the examination hall.

CBSE Class 10 Exam Time Table 2023

Exam Dates

Subjects (10:30 am to 1:30 pm for most of the exams)

February 15, 2023

Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai

February 16, 2023

Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operation, Banking & Insurance, Marketing & Sales, Health Care, Apparel, MultiMedia, Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science

February 17, 2023

Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments), Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments), Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy, Hindustani Music (Vocal)

February 20, 2023

Arabic, Russian, Persian, Tibetan, Lepcha, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, German, French, Carnatic Music (Melodic Instruments), Carnatic Music (Vocal), Carnatic Music (Percussion Instruments)

February 24, 2023

Urdu Course-A, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi , Gujarati, Manipuri, Urdu Course-B

February 27, 2023

English Language and Literature

March 1, 2023

Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada

March 2, 2023

National Cadet Corps, Telugu-Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu

March 4, 2023

Science

March 6, 2023

Home Science, Multi Skill Foundation Course

March 9, 2023

Elements of Business

March 11, 2023

Sanskrit

March 13, 2023

Computer Applications, Information and Technology, Artificial Intelligence

March 15, 2023

Social Science

March 17, 2023

Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B

March 21, 2023

Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic

CBSE Class 12 Exam Time Table 2023

Date

Subject Name

February 15, 2023

Entrepreneurship

February 16, 2023

Biotechnology, Engineering graphics, Electronics technology, shorthand (English and Hindi), Food nutrition & dietetics, Library & information science

February 17, 2023

Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Maniupuri, kathakali, banking, horticulture

February 20, 2023

Hindi elective and core

February 21, 2023

Food production, office procedure and practices, design, data science

February 22, 2023

Early Childhood Care, Artificial Intelligence

February 23, 2023

Hindustani Music Voc, Hindustani Music Mel Ins, automotive, healthcare, cost accounting

February 24, 2023

English elective and core

February 25, 2023

Beauty & Wellness, Russian, marketing

February 27, 2023

Retail, Agriculture, multimedia

February 28, 2023

Chemistry

March 1, 2023

Bengali, financial markets management, typography, medical diagnostics, textile design

March 2, 2023

Geography

March 3, 2023

Yoga

March 4, 2023

Hindustani music vocal

March 6, 2023

Physics

March 9, 2023

Legal studies

March 10, 2023

Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Marathi, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, french, German, persian, Nepali, Limbo, lepcha, telugu telangana, bodo, tangkhul, japanese, bhutia, spanish, kashmiri, mizo, sanskrit core

March 11, 2023

Mathematics, applied mathematics

March 13, 2023

Physical education

March 14, 2023

Fashion studies

March 16, 2023

Biology

March 17, 2023

Economics

March 18, 2023

Painting, graphics, sculpture, applied art (commercial art)

March 20, 2023

Political Science

March 21, 2023

NCS, Information technology

March 22, 2023

Tourism, Air-conditioning & refrigeration

March 23, 2023

Information practices, computer science

March 25, 2023

Business studies, Business administration

March 27, 2023

Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic music vocal, Carnatic music mel ins, Carnatic music per ins mridangam, Knowledge tradition & practices of India, Urdu core, Front office operations, insurance, geospatial technology, electrical technology, taxation, mass media studies

March 28, 2023

Web application

March 29, 2023

History

March 31, 2023

Accountancy

April 1, 2023

Home science

April 3, 2023

Sociology

April 5, 2023

Psychology

Published Date: February 14, 2023 1:06 PM IST

Updated Date: February 15, 2023 11:44 AM IST

