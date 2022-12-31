CBSE Class 12 Revised Date Sheet 2023 Out at cbse.gov.in; Check New Time Table, Exam Timing Here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 at cbse.gov.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the Class 12 exam datesheet for the 2023 board theory exams. According to the CBSE class 12 revised date sheet, the exam scheduled to be held on April 4 will now be conducted on March 27, 2023. Students taking Class 12 exams in 2023 can download the CBSE 2023 board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

Datesheet Revised For These Subjects

The CBSE 2023 datesheet has been rescheduled only for Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic Music Vocal, Carnatic Music Mel Ins, Carnatic Music Per Ins Mridangam, Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India, Urdu Core, Front Office Operations, Insurance, Geospatial Technology, Electrical Technology, Taxation, Mass Media Studies.

“In Class XII date sheet, the exams falling on 04 .04. 2023 have been shifted to 27.03.2023. Accordingly, the revised date sheet dated 30.12.2022 of Class XII is annexed herewith. The datesheet of Class X remains the same as issued on 29.12. 2022,” CBSE in an official notification said.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023 From February 15

The CBSE Class 12 board exams 2023 will be conducted between February 15 to April 5, 2023. The CBSE 12th board exam will begin with the Entrepreneurship paper and will end with the Psychology paper. For most papers, The CBSE Class 12 Board examination will begin from 10:30 AM and continue till 1:30 PM. The CBSE 10th, 12th practical examinations, project, and internal assessment will be conducted from January 2 to February 14, 2023.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Name of the Event Check Important Date Date of start of practical examination, project, internal assessment January 2, 2023 Last date for completion of practical examination, project, internal assessment February 14, 2023 Date of start of uploading of marks, internal grades January 2, 2023 Last date for uploading of marks, internal grades February 14, 2023

HOW TO DOWNLOAD CBSE CLASS 12 DATESHEET 2023?

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Circular and Date Sheet for Main Exam-2023 for Class X & XII (Updated) 30/12/2022.”

The CBSE exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

Students will be given 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.